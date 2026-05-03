India hosted a week-long BIMSTEC Youth Leadership Exchange Programme from April 25-30, bringing together over 70 emerging leaders from the Bay of Bengal region to strengthen regional ties, implementing an announcement by PM Narendra Modi.

Strengthening regional ties through youth empowerment, India hosted a week-long BIMSTEC Youth Leadership Exchange Programme from April 25 to 30, bringing together more than 70 emerging leaders from across the Bay of Bengal region.

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In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that "implementing the announcement by PM @narendramodi to promote youth exchanges across the Bay of Bengal region, the ministry hosted a BIMSTEC Exchange Program for Young Leaders in association with @ArtOfLiving in Bangalore and Bhubaneswar on April 25-30."

Implementing the announcement by PM @narendramodi to promote youth exchanges across Bay of Bengal region, @MEAIndia hosted a BIMSTEC Exchange Program for Young Leaders in association with @ArtOfLiving in Bangalore and Bhubaneswar on 25-30 April 2026. The initiative is in line… pic.twitter.com/7XHQlBXfCa — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 3, 2026

The initiative is in line with India's strong commitment to strengthen sustainable regional cooperation in its neighbourhood.

Nurturing Future-Ready Leaders

According to the MEA, the programme "is expected to nurture future-ready leaders with an approach of integrating inner well-being with leadership, systems thinking, collaborative problem-solving, and community engagement."

The programme, which saw participation from all seven member countries of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), was organised by the MEA in association with Art Of Living in Bangalore, Karnataka, and in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, according to a statement issued on Friday.

The initiative was launched to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement at the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok last year.

The MEA said the programme focused on "structured leadership development, exposure to regional issues, and opportunities to co-create solutions." It added that participants were provided "an applied-learning and innovation-focused setting, enabling them to learn, experiment, and co-create in a holistic and practical way."

The ministry said the initiative reflects India's commitment to creating a "foundation for nurturing future-ready regional leaders."

Enhancing Economic Cooperation

This focus on youth leadership complements broader efforts to deepen intra-BIMSTEC trade and investment.

Earlier in March, the BIMSTEC Secretariat in Dhaka, Bangladesh, welcomed ASSOCHAM's launch of the new chapter of India's leadership of the BIMSTEC Business Council, which marked an important step towards enhancing business-to-business relations, a release said.

The new leadership has set a strategic agenda focused on three core pillars: Trade Facilitation, Multi-modal Connectivity, and MSME Cooperation. These priorities align closely with the BIMSTEC 'Bangkok Vision 2030,' which seeks to transform the Bay of Bengal into a resilient, open, and prosperous region.

Bangladesh, as the lead member state for cooperation in the Trade, Investment, and Development Sector, has a significant role in enhancing these dialogues, the release said.

During the launch, BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey noted that business-to-business relations are vital for regional growth.

BIMSTEC Business Council India Chair Tribhuvan Darbari said the bloc represents a USD 5 trillion opportunity. He noted that "the time is ripe to unlock this potential through deeper trade integration, stronger supply chains, and seamless connectivity."

Focus on Heritage and Sustainability

Parallel to these economic and leadership efforts, the MEA has also prioritised cultural and sustainability initiatives. As part of the Prime Minister's announcements at the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, the ministry organised the BIMSTEC Youth Heritage and Sustainability Immersion Programme from March 17 to 23 in Madhya Pradesh, in association with Bharat Scouts and Guides, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

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