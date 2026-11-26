The Indian Embassy in France paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks on its 18th anniversary, reaffirming strong bilateral solidarity between India and France in the global fight against terrorism.

Paris [France], November 26 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in France on Thursday paid homage to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which included two French citizens, marking the 18th anniversary of the ghastly assaults. In a post on X, the Embassy reminisced about the February visit of French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron to India, during which they visited the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The Indian mission further affirmed France's solidarity with India in combating terrorism. "Today marks 18 years of the horrific 26/11 #MumbaiAttacks. We remember its victims, which included two French citizens. President @EmmanuelMacron honoured their memory on his India visit and reaffirmed France’s solidarity. France and India stand united against terrorism," the post read.

Today marks 18 years of the horrific 26/11 #MumbaiAttacks. We remember its victims, which included two French citizens. President @EmmanuelMacron honoured their memory on his India visit and reaffirmed France’s solidarity. France🇫🇷 and India🇮🇳 stand united against terrorism. https://t.co/espUCRlfzU — French Embassy in India 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) November 25, 2026

This year marks 18 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai. Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world. The terrorists had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via the sea route and over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300, in some of the busiest parts of the city. The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed for maximum impact, viz., the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema, and the Leopold Cafe, since these places were frequented by foreign nationals along with a major part of Mumbai's workforce. The scars left by the tragic event continue to haunt those who witnessed it and the families who lost their loved ones. The bullet marks at Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, the bust of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who gave up his life while capturing the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, and the streets of South Mumbai keep alive the memory of the gruesome terror attack. The nine LeT terrorists were killed while Kasab was arrested. In May 2010, Kasab was awarded the death penalty, and two years later, he was hanged in a maximum-security prison in Pune. (ANI)