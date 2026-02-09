Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Dendias in New Delhi on Monday to reaffirm defence cooperation. The meeting follows Dendias's recent discussion on strategic issues with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

India and Greece are set to reaffirm their growing defence partnership as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh prepares to hold bilateral talks with Greek counterpart Nikolaos Georgios S. Dendias in New Delhi on Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X on Sunday, the Ministry of Defence said, " India and Greece to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening defence cooperation. Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will hold a bilateral meeting with H.E. Nikolaos Georgios S. Dendias, Minister of National Defence of the Hellenic Republic, at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, on 9 February 2026. " India and Greece to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening defence cooperation. Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will hold a bilateral meeting with H.E. Nikolaos Georgios S. Dendias, Minister of National Defence of the Hellenic Republic, at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi on 9… pic.twitter.com/nDk3uUbAMa — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) February 8, 2026

Expanding Strategic Partnership

The meeting comes amid steadily expanding strategic ties between New Delhi and Athens, with defence cooperation emerging as a key pillar of the broader bilateral relationship.

Earlier on Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Nikos Dendias, Minister of National Defense of Greece, on strategic issues. Dendias is in Delhi at the invitation of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Delighted to welcome Minister of National Defense of Greece Nikos Dendias this evening. An in-depth conversation on a wide range of strategic and security issues. Appreciate his many insights and assessments." Delighted to welcome Minister of National Defense of Greece @NikosDendias this evening. An in-depth conversation on a wide range of strategic and security issues. Appreciate his many insights and assessments. 🇮🇳 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/akGVbl8lSn — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 6, 2026

On the same day, Dendias expressed his gratitude in a post on X. Speaking about the meeting, he said, "I was honoured to be invited by my friend Minister of External Affairs of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to his residence in New Delhi, in the context of my official visit to the country, following an invitation by my counterpart Rajnath Singh. We had a cordial discussion on regional and international developments."

The visit comes a few weeks after the India-EU FTA was signed. (ANI)