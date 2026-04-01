India and France reviewed their Special Global Strategic Partnership in Paris, focusing on economic security, STEM talent, and doubling trade. Discussions also covered defence, space, and global issues like the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine.

India and France reviewed key deliverables, including cooperation in economic security, during the Foreign Office Consultations in Paris on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Comprehensive Review of India-France Partnership

"Both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the progress made in various facets of the bilateral relationship, especially in context of the elevation of ties to Special Global Strategic Partnership and the visit of President Macron to India in February 2026. The two sides also reviewed key deliverables including the India-France Year of Innovation, cooperation on economic security, the shared ambition of increasing the crossflow of STEM talent, including more Indian students in France, and the goal of doubling bilateral trade, especially in light of the conclusion of negotiations of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement," the statement added.

Key Areas of Cooperation

The statement added that the discussions encompassed strategic areas of bilateral cooperation including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital, AI, institutional dialogue mechanisms, and initiatives fostering people-to-people exchanges and cultural ties.

"The two sides also exchanged views on global issues such as cooperation in environment, climate change and health, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, trilateral dialogues, joint development projects in third countries, as well as developments in West Asia and Ukraine," it said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary General Martin Briens agreed to meet again for the Strategic Space Dialogue, scheduled to be held later this year, the MEA added.

During the visit, the Foreign Secretary also called on Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, and met Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France.

Earlier, Misri also visited the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) in Paris and saw the exhibition "L'Art de L'Inde: Aujourd'hui," which showcases 80 artworks by 40 Indian artists and highlights India's living artistic traditions. https://x.com/IndiaembFrance/status/2043429576869900782?s=20

His visit follows French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India earlier in February and reflects the continued regular high-level exchanges between India and Europe. https://x.com/IndiaembFrance/status/2043272509093462446?s=20

Diplomatic Engagements in the US

The Foreign Secretary was previously in the United States where he met key leaders and held discussions on further deepening India-US cooperation across the varied dimensions of the relationship.

Misri held talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg expressed pleasure over his meeting with Misri, highlighting discussions on trade, energy cooperation and advancing pro-innovation policies in artificial intelligence.

During his three-day visit to Washington, he also had a "productive" meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is scheduled to visit India next month.

The Foreign Secretary's itinerary included significant talks at the Pentagon with Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby. (ANI)