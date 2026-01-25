EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, after meeting Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, expressed confidence that India and the EU are nearing the conclusion of their free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations ahead of the upcoming EU-India summit.

Constructive Engagement on FTA

EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, as well as Inter-Institutional Relations and Transparency, Maros Sefcovic met with Piyush Goyal today after arriving in India. The meeting comes ahead of the EU-India summit, which will be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to be held in New Delhi on January 27.

Sharing a picture with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Sefcovic wrote on X: "A big pleasure to be in India. Our 10th in-person engagement with Minister @PiyushGoyal - and I'm confident to say we're nearing the conclusion of our FTA negotiations. The cumulation of an intense past year - likely my most frequent trade engagement - reflecting its importance."

He expressed gratitude following the meeting and spoke with certainty about "nearing the conclusion of FTA negotiations."

Commenting on Sefcovic's post, Piyush Goyal said: "Pleased to agree that sustained and constructive engagement between us and our teams over the past year has brought us closer to a fruitful outcome. The European Union remains a vital economic and strategic partner for India, and we value our shared commitment to a mutually beneficial, ambitious India-EU FTA for the prosperity of our businesses and people."

Deepening Strategic Partnership

At the summit, the leaders are expected to adopt a joint EU-India comprehensive strategic agenda to reinforce the strategic partnership and deepen cooperation, which delivers stability and prosperity at home and beyond.

EU Delegation in New Delhi

Meanwhile, European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa in a statement said, "India is a crucial partner for the EU. Together, we share the capacity and responsibility to protect the rules-based international order," Costa and the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen, were accorded a Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome at the airport in New Delhi today.

The leaders are on a state visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While Costa arrived in New Delhi today, while European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, arrived yesterday.

Leyen and Costa will also attend India's 77th Republic Day celebrations on January 26 as guests of honour.