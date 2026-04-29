Union Health Minister JP Nadda and EAM S. Jaishankar held separate meetings with Ecuador's Foreign Minister Maria Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero in New Delhi to discuss advancing bilateral cooperation in health, trade, and other key sectors.

India, Ecuador Discuss Health Cooperation

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday met Ecuador's Foreign Minister Maria Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero in the national capital and held discussions on advancing the bilateral health cooperation between the two countries.

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Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, the Union Minister said that they reflected on the strong partnership between India and Ecuador and discussed avenues to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the health sector. https://x.com/JPNadda/status/2049478755933204759?s=20 https://x.com/MoHFW_INDIA/status/2049452626753081473?s=20

EAM Jaishankar Meets Ecuadorian Counterpart

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar discussed with Ecuador Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero ways to deepen India's cooperation with the South American country. Jaishankar assured that India will closely cooperate in multilateral forums.

Ecuador to Join India-Led Alliances

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to welcome FM Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero of Ecuador, who is on her first visit to India. We discussed ways to deepen cooperation, including in trade, health, agriculture, digital and capacity building. Will cooperate closely in multilateral forums." He welcomed Ecuador's decision to initiate the process for joining the India-led International Solar Alliance and the International Big Cat Alliance. https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2049355927996989897?s=20

Deepening Development Partnership

He also noted, "The agreement on the funding for the implementation of Quick Impact Projects is a step forward in deepening our development partnership." https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2049356110398992868?s=20

Rosero arrived in New Delhi early on Wednesday morning for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Ecuador.

Jaishankar Meets UNGA President

As New Delhi continues to deepen partnerships across fronts, EAM on Tuesday met Annalena Baerbock, President of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in the national capital and held discussions on key global issues, including UN reforms, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), artificial intelligence and the West Asia conflict. He underscored the importance of reformed multilateralism that reflects contemporary global realities, particularly the concerns and aspirations of the Global South. Jaishankar also expressed appreciation for Baerbock's leadership and contributions in her current role at the UNGA. (ANI)