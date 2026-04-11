India has dispatched a second shipment of medical supplies to Iran's Red Crescent Society. The aid was purchased with voluntary contributions from the Indian people, a gesture the Iranian ambassador praised as a sign of solidarity and compassion.

The second consignment of medical supplies donated by the people of India has been dispatched on Saturday to the Red Crescent Society of the Iran, reaffirming growing humanitarian cooperation between the two nations during the ongoing conflict.

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According to Iranian ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, the aid shipment was facilitated by the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi using " voluntary contributions of the people of India to purchase medicine." The initiative according to him reflected India's," sympathy and solidarity with the people and the government of Islamic Republic of Iran in these difficult times." The second shipment of donated medical supplies from the people of India has been dispatched to the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran. pic.twitter.com/3tH9NzdbBp — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) April 11, 2026

Iranian Ambassador Expresses Gratitude

Fathali, expressed deep appreciation for the gesture, highlighting the compassion shown by Indians in times of crisis. He said," I consider it my duty to sincere gratitude to the people and the government of India for their sympathy and solidarity with the people and the government of Islamic Republic of Iran in these difficult times."

He added that the embassy utilized voluntary contributions to procure medicines. "The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Delhi had utilized from the voluntary contributions of the people of India to purchase medicine and you can see the part of this efforts. And I want to say that the people of India demonstrated that they are reliable and compassionate partners in the difficult times and the times of hardship," the ambassador noted.

Fathali also thanked the Government of India for facilitating "all the necessary arrangements"

Donation Accounts Deactivated After 'Commendable' Support

Earlier on Friday, the Iranian Embassy in India deactivated the accounts previously designated for receiving monetary contributions in appreciation of the "commendable" support and solidarity of the Indian citizens. The Embassy further requested to refrain from transferring any funds to the accounts or to any other accounts presented as belonging to it.

In a post on X, the Iranian embassy in India said, " In appreciation of the commendable support and solidarity of the noble people of India, it is hereby informed that the Embassy accounts previously designated for receiving monetary contributions have now been deactivated."

It added, "Accordingly, you are kindly requested to refrain from transferring any funds to these accounts or to any other accounts presented as belonging to the Embassy."

Embassy Recalls Previous Indian Generosity

Earlier, the Iranian Embassy in India on March 22 thanked the "kindness" and "humanity" of Indians for donating money and jewellery to rebuild Iran. The Embassy said they will remember India's kindness forever.

"We will never forget your kindness and humanity. Thank you, India," the embassy said. "With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you, India," it further said. (ANI)