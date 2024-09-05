Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India, China, Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine peace talks, says Vladimir Putin (WATCH)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said that India, China, and Brazil could mediate potential peace talks over the Ukraine conflict. He was speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
     

    India, China, Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine peace talks, says Vladimir Putin (WATCH) anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 3:31 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 3:37 PM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (Sep 5) that India, China, and Brazil could play a role as mediators in possible peace talks regarding the conflict in Ukraine. He referenced an initial agreement that had been reached between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Turkey during the early weeks of the war, which was never put into effect, noting that it could serve as a foundation for future negotiations.

    Speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin said, "We respect our friends, partners, who, I believe, are sincerely interested in resolving all issues related to this conflict. This is primarily the People's Republic of China, Brazil, and India. I am constantly in contact with our colleagues on this issue. And I have no doubt that the leaders of these countries, we have a trusting relationship with them, sincerely strive to help understand all the details of this complex process,"

    President Vladimir Putin stated that he has never been opposed to negotiating with Ukraine but emphasized that talks should not be based on "ephemeral demands." Instead, they should be grounded on the agreements that were nearly finalized in Istanbul. He further highlighted that Russia's top priorities in any negotiations would be strengthening its economy and enhancing its military capabilities.

    In July of this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. This visit occurred two and a half years after the onset of the Ukraine conflict, with the war being a key topic of discussion between the two leaders.

    In August, PM Modi also visited Ukraine, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since diplomatic ties were established between the two nations in 1992. During his visit, he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the two leaders engaged in talks covering a broad range of issues, including peace, economic cooperation, culture, and defense.

    Putin emphasised that Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region had not hindered Russia's progress in Donbas, stating that Kyiv had weakened its forces elsewhere along the front. He described it as Russia's "sacred duty" to repel the invaders and claimed that Russian forces were beginning to drive Ukrainian troops out of Kursk.

    "The enemy's goal was to make us nervous and worry and to transfer troops from one sector to another and stop our offensive in key areas, primarily in the Donbas," Putin said.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Selective character': Putin says he doesn't understand France's actions against Telegram's Durov (WATCH) shk

    'Selective character': Putin says he doesn't understand France's actions against Telegram's Durov (WATCH)

    Mid-air horror as drunk EasyJet flyer storms cockpit, then tries to open exit door at 30,000 feet (WATCH) shk

    Mid-air horror as drunk EasyJet flyer storms cockpit, then tries to open exit door at 30,000 ft (WATCH)

    Police shoot 'suspicious person' outside Israeli embassy in Munich on 1972 Olympic attack anniversary (WATCH) snt

    Police shoot 'suspicious person' outside Israeli embassy in Munich on 1972 Olympic attack anniversary (WATCH)

    Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after horrific petrol attack by ex-boyfriend in Kenya snt

    BREAKING: Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after ex-boyfriend 'sets her on fire' in Kenya

    Bangladesh SHOCKER! Young boy lynched to death for 'insulting Prophet Muhammad'; WATCH viral video shk

    Bangladesh SHOCKER! Young boy lynched to death for 'insulting Prophet Muhammad'; WATCH viral video

    Recent Stories

    'Is she drunk?': Nysa Devgan trolled for holding phone to ear while wearing headphones RTM

    ‘Is she drunk?’: Nysa Devgan trolled for holding phone to ear while wearing headphones

    'Selective character': Putin says he doesn't understand France's actions against Telegram's Durov (WATCH) shk

    'Selective character': Putin says he doesn't understand France's actions against Telegram's Durov (WATCH)

    Overheating smartphone? Try THESE 7 quick and easy tips gcw

    Overheating smartphone? Try THESE 7 quick and easy tips

    Why do Indian Railways use white bedsheets? Check details gcw

    Why do Indian Railways use white bedsheets? Check details

    Viral Video: Tamil actor Cool Suresh carries real goat to watch Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' in cinema (WATCH) RBA

    Viral Video: Tamil actor Cool Suresh carries real goat to watch Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' in cinema (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon