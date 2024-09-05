India, China, Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine peace talks, says Vladimir Putin (WATCH)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that India, China, and Brazil could mediate potential peace talks over the Ukraine conflict. He was speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (Sep 5) that India, China, and Brazil could play a role as mediators in possible peace talks regarding the conflict in Ukraine. He referenced an initial agreement that had been reached between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Turkey during the early weeks of the war, which was never put into effect, noting that it could serve as a foundation for future negotiations.

Speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin said, "We respect our friends, partners, who, I believe, are sincerely interested in resolving all issues related to this conflict. This is primarily the People's Republic of China, Brazil, and India. I am constantly in contact with our colleagues on this issue. And I have no doubt that the leaders of these countries, we have a trusting relationship with them, sincerely strive to help understand all the details of this complex process,"

President Vladimir Putin stated that he has never been opposed to negotiating with Ukraine but emphasized that talks should not be based on "ephemeral demands." Instead, they should be grounded on the agreements that were nearly finalized in Istanbul. He further highlighted that Russia's top priorities in any negotiations would be strengthening its economy and enhancing its military capabilities.

In July of this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. This visit occurred two and a half years after the onset of the Ukraine conflict, with the war being a key topic of discussion between the two leaders.

In August, PM Modi also visited Ukraine, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since diplomatic ties were established between the two nations in 1992. During his visit, he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the two leaders engaged in talks covering a broad range of issues, including peace, economic cooperation, culture, and defense.

Putin emphasised that Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region had not hindered Russia's progress in Donbas, stating that Kyiv had weakened its forces elsewhere along the front. He described it as Russia's "sacred duty" to repel the invaders and claimed that Russian forces were beginning to drive Ukrainian troops out of Kursk.

"The enemy's goal was to make us nervous and worry and to transfer troops from one sector to another and stop our offensive in key areas, primarily in the Donbas," Putin said.



Latest Videos