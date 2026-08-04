India slammed Pakistan for the killing of 90 civilians in PoJK since June, calling the region's local elections a 'complete farce'. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for the atrocities.

India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan over the continuing crackdown on civilians in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), saying at least 90 civilians have lost their lives since June and called the local elections in the region a "complete farce".

Addressing a biweekly press briefing in the national capital, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for atrocities against civilians. "Since June this year, at least 90 civilians have lost their lives in the continuing crackdown. The Pakistani Establishment has answered public discontent with bullets, blackouts, intimidation and repression, and now seeks to manufacture legitimacy through a hollow electoral exercise," Jaiswal said.

'Hollow Exercises Cannot Hide Reality'

He also criticised the recently conducted local elections in PoJK, saying the electoral exercise could not conceal the situation on the ground. "This so-called local election in PoK is a complete farce. The real happening is that of public protests and wanton killings by Pakistani forces. Such hollow exercises cannot hide reality," he said.

Jaiswal further urged the international community to hold Islamabad accountable. "It must be held accountable, and the world should see through the flimsy veneer of Pakistan's hypocritical lecturing on human rights," he said.

Responding to a question on calls for a shutdown in Pakistani universities ahead of the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, Jaiswal said international community must hold Islamabad "accountable" for 90 people killed by Pakistani forces in PoJK. "Regarding the question on August 5th, first, let us focus on what's happening in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. 90 people have been killed in the brutality by the Pakistani forces, and the international community must take and must hold Pakistan accountable for these atrocities," he said.

Protests and Human Rights Concerns

His remarks came amid reports of protests, disruptions and alleged use of force in PoJK during the local election process. The election reportedly witnessed widespread disruptions and logistical failures on Sunday, while demonstrations were reported across the region and among Kashmiri communities in Pakistani cities, including Karachi. According to sources, police detained several protesters and student leaders during the demonstrations.

Human rights and press freedom organisations, including Amnesty International and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ Asia), have raised concerns over alleged state violence, restrictions on the media and communication shutdowns surrounding the protests. The monitoring groups have raised alarms over reported enforced disappearances of journalists, restrictions on foreign media outlets and widespread internet shutdowns, while calling for an end to the crackdown and transparent investigations into alleged human rights violations. Amnesty International has also highlighted reports of force being used against demonstrators in Rawalakot and called for an immediate external inquiry.

Call to Dismantle Terror Infrastructure

Separately, Jaiswal doubled down on India's call for Pakistan to take strong action against cross-border terrorism and dismantle terrorist infrastructure on its soil. "We continue to call upon countries to take strong action against cross-border terrorism and those promoting cross-border terrorism. We call upon Pakistan to take strong action against cross-border terrorism and the terrorist infrastructure that they have on their soil that needs to be dismantled," he said.

Contrasting Trajectories: J&K vs PoJK

The developments come seven years after the abrogation of Article 370, with India highlighting contrasting trajectories in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir and PoJK.

'Peaceful Environment' in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir-based human rights activist Taslima Akhtar said the security environment in the Union Territory had improved significantly since the constitutional changes of August 2019. "After the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a peaceful environment, and we want to maintain this peace," she said.

Akhtar said the Government of India's decision had helped curb local militancy, separatist activities and stone-pelting incidents, enabling people to lead normal lives without the fear that once affected everyday life. "The biggest decision taken by the Government of India was to protect the lives of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The radicalised system of stone-pelting and local militancy has been crushed. Today, parents no longer live in constant fear about the safety of their children when they leave for school. People are living peacefully and sleeping without fear," she said.

Drawing a comparison with the situation across the Line of Control (LoC) , Akhtar expressed concern over reports of violence against civilians in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "When I look at what is happening in PoJK, common people are allegedly being shot for demanding their rights and for holding peaceful protests. We are fortunate that our lives are safe here and that we are living in a peaceful environment. We want the people of PoJK to be heard and to receive the rights they deserve. We hope they too can live in peace and dignity," she said.

'Siege and Blockade' in PoJK

Meanwhile, United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan alleged that PoJK has remained under severe restrictions amid growing public resentment over governance and economic conditions. In a series of posts on X, Khan alleged that PoJK has been under a "siege, blockade and communication blackout" since June 5, 2026. He claimed residents had faced shortages of essential supplies, including food, medicines and healthcare, and alleged that security forces had occupied hospitals.

Khan further alleged that large demonstrations were held in Muzaffarabad, with thousands protesting against state repression, excessive use of force and denial of basic rights. He also claimed that security personnel opened fire on protesters on July 31 and August 1, resulting in multiple casualties and intensifying public anger.

While the UT of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed infrastructure expansion, improved public services and greater stability, concerns over governance, economic hardship, restrictions and civil liberties continue to be raised in PoJK. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)