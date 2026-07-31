India and Bhutan reviewed development cooperation under Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan, approving 12 new projects worth Rs 332 crore. The talks were co-chaired by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during his visit to Thimphu.

India and Bhutan have reviewed the progress of bilateral development cooperation under Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan, with 12 new Project Tied Assistance (PTA) projects worth Rs 332 crore approved during the fifth India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is on an official visit to Bhutan from July 30-31 at the invitation of his Bhutanese counterpart Pema Lektup Dorji to co-chair the Plan Talks for Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan (2024-29). During the visit, Misri received an audience with the King of Bhutan and also called on Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister DN Dhungyel.

Review of Development Partnership

According to a joint press release, the two sides discussed "all aspects of bilateral cooperation including development partnership, energy, trade and investment, connectivity, people-to-people ties, as well as other regional issues of mutual importance."

The two sides reviewed the overall progress and implementation of the Government of India's support of Rs 10,000 crore for Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan. The assistance covers Project Tied Assistance projects, High Impact Community Development Projects, the Economic Stimulus Programme and Programme Grant.

With the approval of the 12 new PTA projects, a total of 82 PTA projects have now been approved under Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan, amounting to Rs 6,860 crore. The newly approved projects cover sectors including infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, urban amenities and disaster management.

India has also released Rs 1,250 crore towards the Economic Stimulus Programme, Rs 735.20 crore towards High Impact Community Development Projects and Rs 200 crore towards the Programme Grant. The meeting also reviewed the progress in utilisation of these funds.

The Indian side "reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB)'s development agenda," guided by the shared vision of the King of Bhutan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and based on the priorities of the Bhutanese government and people. The Bhutanese side "appreciated the support from India and its significance for wide-ranging programmes under its 13th FYP."

New Initiatives and Agreements

During the visit, the two Foreign Secretaries virtually inaugurated the Thimphu Ecological Park and Olakha Park, constructed under the PTA project "Green Infrastructure and Open Spaces in Thimphu." Forty-five electric vehicles procured under the PTA project "Accelerate e-mobility uptake in Bhutan" were also handed over to the Bhutanese government.

The two sides also witnessed the exchange of two key documents, including an Umbrella Line of Credit Agreement between the Royal Government of Bhutan and EXIM Bank of India to operationalise a concessional Line of Credit of Rs 4,000 crore for energy projects in Bhutan. The second was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between AIIMS New Delhi and Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Science of Bhutan for collaboration on research and exchange programmes related to health education and training.

High-Level Engagements

According to the Indian Embassy in Bhutan, during Misri's audience with the King, the Foreign Secretary shared progress in bilateral development cooperation reviewed during the Plan Talks and discussed various fields of India-Bhutan collaboration.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "His Majesty appreciated these advances, informed about developments at GMC, and reiterated his support for strengthening bilateral ties."

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

India and Bhutan also agreed to hold the next Development Cooperation Talks in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.

The joint press release said the two countries "share an exemplary partnership characterised by trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels and close people-to-people contacts." "The visit was held in line with the longstanding tradition of close engagement and cooperation between the two countries," it added. (ANI)