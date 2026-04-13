India and Bangladesh agreed to enhance media delegation exchanges after a meeting between Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma and Bangladesh's Information Minister. They also discussed film cooperation and training for journalists.

India and Bangladesh on Monday has agreed to enhance exchange visits of media delegatiosn.

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Cooperation in Information and Broadcasting

Indian High Commisioner Pranay Verma paid a courtesy call on Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh Zahir Uddin Swapon on Monday. They discussed wide-ranging cooperation in information and broadcasting domain, including engagements between media and broadcasting institutions of the two countries.

They agreed to enhance exchange visits of media delegations between the two countries to strengthen people-to-people relations and promote mutual understanding. High Commissioner proposed various capacity building initiatives for journalists and media professionals under ITEC programme of Government of India. As part of these initiatives, a special training course for women journalists from Bangladesh will soon be organised in India, Indian high commission in Dhaka said in a statement.

Collaboration in Films

They also exchanged views on cooperation in films, including organization of film screening and film festivals in each other's country, as well as collaboration in production and post-production technological support.

High Commissioner reiterated India's willingness to work with the Government and people of Bangladesh to strengthen people-centric cooperation in all domains based on mutual interest and mutual benefit.

Enhancing Energy Ties

India and Bangladesh are furthering ties in several sectors. Earlier on April 8, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri met Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on Wednesday to discuss enhancing energy ties between the two nations, following the visiting dignitary's high-level talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar earlier in the day.

In a post on X, Puri noted the high-level participation from the Bangladeshi delegation during the meeting held in the national capital. Pleased to receive the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, HE Dr. Khalilur Rahman. He was accompanied by HE Mr. M. Humayun Kabir, Advisor to Bangladesh PM on Foreign Affairs and HE M.Riaz Hamidullah, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India. Discussed bilateral cooperation in the… pic.twitter.com/W3vW48Hbqd — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 8, 2026

"Pleased to receive the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, HE Dr. Khalilur Rahman. He was accompanied by HE Mr. M. Humayun Kabir, Advisor to Bangladesh PM on Foreign Affairs and HE M. Riaz Hamidullah, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India," the Union Minister stated. (ANI)