Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha met Sri Lankan leaders to discuss recovery from Cyclone Ditwah, reaffirming India's support. India is providing aid, including a field hospital in Mahiyangana that has treated over 380 people.

High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, on Saturday met with Sri Lankan corporate leaders associated with the Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund to discuss the way forward for the country's rehabilitation and recovery after the devastating tropical storm, Cyclone Ditwah, wreaked havoc on the island nation for the past weeks.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During the meeting, High Commissioner Jha briefed the leaders on India's response to Sri Lanka's ongoing crisis and reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to stand by Sri Lanka during its resurgence. "High Commissioner Santosh Jha met Sri Lanka's corporate leaders associated with 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund' to discuss the way ahead for rehabilitation and recovery. He briefed them on the elements of India's response & continued commitment to stand by Sri Lanka in its resurgence from this crisis," the High Commission of India in Colombo stated in a post on X.

India's Humanitarian and Medical Assistance

The engagement comes amid India's broader humanitarian and developmental assistance to Sri Lanka, which includes support in infrastructure, healthcare, and emergency relief. Indian teams, including the Indian Army medical unit of the Shatrujeet Brigade, continue to provide critical medical aid and field services to affected communities in Sri Lanka's Mahiyangana area, which was set up on Friday.

Operation Sagar Bandhu: Field Hospital in Mahiyanganaya

Till now, the medical team has treated over 380 affected people, demonstrating the ongoing collaboration between the two nations during this challenging period. The fully operational field hospital in Mahiyanganaya, near Kandy, was established under India's Operation Sagar Bandhu to support communities on the ground affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

"The Indian Army medical team of the Shatrujeet Brigade, along with the assistance of engineer & signal teams, has established a Field Hospital at Mahiyangana today. The team has already treated over 380 people, providing emergency surgical care, specialised medical support and dedicated women & child care. The Integrated Task Force continues to work tirelessly to assist affected communities during this critical time," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) said in a post on X.

Devastating Impact of Cyclone Ditwah

Till now, a total of 607 people have lost their lives, and 214 remain missing due to ongoing severe weather conditions in the island nation, as reported by the Daily Mirror Online, citing Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

According to the Daily Mirror Online, the adverse weather, which began on November 16, has impacted 2,082,195 individuals from 586,464 families across the country. The DMC also reported that 4,164 homes have been destroyed, while 67,505 others have sustained partial damage. (ANI)