India, underscoring its growing Mideast footprint, envisions a proactive role in Gaza's recovery, says FS Vikram Misri. PM Modi, during his Israel visit, backed the Gaza peace plan, highlighting India's existing aid and capacity to contribute.

India Affirms Proactive Role in Gaza Recovery

Underscoring India's growing diplomatic and humanitarian footprint in the Middle East, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday affirmed that New Delhi envisions a proactive role in the recovery and stability of Gaza. Addressing the media following high-level discussions during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Israel, the Foreign Secretary noted that while the specifics are evolving, the intent to contribute is firm.

On India's role in Gaza, Misri said, "Yes, we do see a role. What exactly that role will be depends on gaining more clarity as to how things will actually develop on the ground in Gaza." This potential involvement is backed by India's proven track record in developmental assistance and its unique technical expertise. Highlighting these assets, the Foreign Secretary stated, "India has very specific capabilities and capacities that would be of considerable relevance in a situation like the one on the ground in Gaza."

Existing Developmental Projects

The Foreign Secretary further contextualised this future role by pointing to the extensive portfolio of ongoing Indian investments aimed at social welfare in the region. "We are already implementing a large number of projects for the benefit of Palestinian communities, to the extent of nearly $170 million. There are also about $40 million worth of projects in the pipeline, in the areas of education, healthcare, capacity building, and others," he detailed.

Ready to Scale Engagement

Beyond these current projects, India remains prepared to scale its engagement in alignment with international peace efforts. Misri emphasised that New Delhi is ready to step in as the regional situation transitions towards stability. "Even when considering what would be required as a consequence of the Gaza peace initiative moving forward, we would have the capacity to contribute at the right time on the ground," he added.

PM Modi Backs Gaza Peace Initiative

Reinforcing this vision at the highest level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a joint press briefing alongside Benjamin Netanyahu, asserted that "humanity must never suffer because of conflict." Highlighting the necessity of global stability, the Prime Minister expressed India's backing for the Gaza peace initiative, describing it as a step towards lasting and fair peace in the region.

PM Modi detailed India's stance regarding the ongoing situation in Gaza, noting that a "path to peace has been created through the Gaza Peace Plan" and reaffirmed India's commitment to such diplomatic endeavours. "India's vision is clear that humanity must never become a victim of conflict. The Gaza Peace Plan has opened a route to peace. India has supported such efforts. In future too, India will continue to cooperate and have dialogue with all nations," PM Modi said.

United Stance Against Terrorism

The Prime Minister also highlighted the shared resolve between New Delhi and Jerusalem in confronting global security challenges, stating that both nations stand united against the threat of radicalism. "India and Israel are clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world. Terrorism cannot be accepted in any form. We will continue to fight against terrorism and its supporters," PM Modi added.

Pathway to 'Just and Durable Peace'

Reiterating his backing for the US-led Gaza Peace Initiative, PM Modi recalled his address to the Knesset on Wednesday, where he had described the proposal as a "pathway" towards a "just and durable peace" for the Middle East. "The Gaza Peace Initiative that was endorsed by the UN Security Council offers a pathway. India has expressed its firm support for the initiative. We believe that it holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue... Let all our efforts be guided by wisdom, courage, and humanity. The road to peace is not always easy. But India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region," PM Modi stated.

The current visit marks the second time PM Modi has travelled to Israel during his tenure, following his historic inaugural trip in 2017. (ANI)