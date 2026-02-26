India and Israel have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their partnership in water and agriculture for sustainable development, focusing on water conservation, wastewater treatment, and advanced agricultural techniques, as per a joint statement.

Strengthening Partnership in Water and Agriculture

In the India-Israel Joint Statement released on Thursday, both sides noted the role of water and agriculture in sustainable development and reaffirmed the importance of strengthening partnership in such areas.

Recognising the critical role of water and agriculture in sustainable development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed the importance of efforts to strengthen the partnership in water and agriculture. The partnership focuses on key areas of water conservation, wastewater treatment and its reuse for agriculture, desalination, water utility reforms, and the cleaning of the Ganges and other rivers using advanced water technologies, as per the statement.

Capacity-Building and Knowledge Transfer

The Prime Ministers also agreed to strengthen the ongoing capacity-building program in agriculture in Israel, led by MASHAV in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture of India. This multifaceted program benefits hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers, through training, introduction of unique and innovative techniques and knowledge transfer.

Centres of Excellence Progress

Both Prime Ministers also apprised the progress of the 35 centres of excellence in agriculture already operating and the 8 that are being jointly operationalised in various locations across India. Both leaders noted with satisfaction that more than a million Indian farmers have been trained at these centres of excellence so far.

Fostering Agricultural Innovation and Research

The Prime Ministers welcomed the signing of the MOU between ICAR and MASHAV regarding the India - Israel Innovation Centre for Agriculture (IINCA) -This initiative will drive innovation and research, enhance productivity, and promote sustainable growth in agriculture. Both leaders also welcomed the launch of 20 Joint Fellowships for Agricultural Research by Indian researchers at the Volcani Agriculture Research Organization, the statement said.

Cooperation in Fisheries and Aquaculture

Both leaders welcomed the signing of the Declaration of Intent on cooperation in fisheries and aquaculture in January 2026 and agreed to strengthen cooperation in this area, including through the setting up of a Joint Centre of Excellence in Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Collaboration on Environment and Climate Change

The Prime Ministers underlined the importance of cooperation in the field of environment and climate change and agreed to have bilateral consultations to strengthen collaboration among stakeholders on climate action, including capacity building and examining possibilities for technology transfer as well as jointly promoting a circular economy, protection of biodiversity and prevention of environmental pollution, the statement added. (ANI)