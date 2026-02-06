NGMA Director General Sanjeev Kishor Goutam highlighted deep historical ties between Korea and India at the India Art Fair 2026, stressing the need to promote women artists. South Korean Ambassador Lee Seong-ho praised the cultural exchange.

Korea-India Cultural Ties Highlighted

The Korean Cultural Centre India actively participated in the 17th edition of the India Art Fair 2026, where the National Gallery of Modern Art Director General, Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, highlighted the deep historical ties between Korea and India. Goutam stressed that women artistes' work should be brought to the forefront. He further shared insights from his engagement with Korean contemporary works at the fair and recounted a significant exhibition he had seen at South Korea's Modern Art Gallery during his recent visit. He said, "A lot of contemporary artists of Korea have come here and I have a unique experience seeing their work... Korea-India relation has been historically strong, especially in terms of culture... When I visited South Korea last time, an important exhibition was being held by the Modern Art Gallery... I want that the work of Indian woman artists should be brought in the contemporary world."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

South Korean Ambassador to India Lee Seong-ho expressed delight at the showcase of Korean contemporary art pieces. "I am pleased to see that Korean contemporary art pieces are displayed here... Over the years, Korea-India bilateral relations have been expanding remarkably well, which has been mainly led by industrial cooperation. We are also witnessing growing ties in other areas such as cultural exchanges," the Ambassador said.

About the India Art Fair

The India Art Fair (IAF) stands as the premier platform for discovering modern and contemporary art from South Asia, serving as a vital gateway to the region's thriving cultural scene. IAF provides curated insights into the cultural landscapes of India and its neighbouring countries, bringing together galleries, artists, private foundations, arts charities, artist collectives, national institutions, cultural events and festivals. This collaborative framework cultivates innovative domestic and international interactions with South Asia's rich cultural heritage and development.

The 17th edition of India Art Fair 2026 is currently underway from February 6 to 9 at NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla.

A Look Back at the 16th Edition

India Art Fair, the leading platform showcasing modern and contemporary art from India and South Asia, closed its landmark 16th edition on a high note, with reports of robust sales and strong attendance. The fair featured a record line-up of 120 exhibitors, including 78 galleries, 28 institutions and 11 design studios, among others. Held in partnership with BMW India for the ninth consecutive year, the fair galvanised galleries, collectors, institutions, artists, designers, organisations, and visitors, creating essential avenues for dialogue, artistic discovery, and meaningful exchanges. (ANI)