Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India and Russia engage in talks to co-develop the world's most powerful Fusion reactor

    India and Russia are on the verge of a significant collaboration, both sides are engaging in talks to advance research on controlled thermonuclear fusion and jointly develop the transit potential of the Northern Sea route.

    India and Russia engage in talks to co-develop the world's most powerful Fusion reactor avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

    Talks between India and Russia are underway for potential collaboration in various areas, including research on controlled thermonuclear fusion and joint development of the transit potential of the Northern Sea Route, as per a statement by AE Likhacheva, CEO of Moscow's state-run atomic energy corporation, Rosatom. 

    Likhacheva highlighted the main focus on further cooperation in nuclear technologies and non-energy, non-nuclear sectors during discussions with India. Following his recent visit to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, he emphasized the significant experience gained by both sides during the construction of KNPP's initial units.

    AE Likhacheva on the discussions said, “Already, our cooperation extends beyond the borders of India. Indian companies are participating in Rosatom's project to build the first nuclear power plant in Bangladesh - Rooppur NPP. We can offer the Indian side our competencies in the construction of low-power nuclear power plants.

    This will be the most powerful research reactor in the world, it will open up unique opportunities for conducting a wide range of work on medical topics, research in the field of fundamental and applied physics, as well as in the interests of creating new materials.”

    India and Russia's collaboration in the sector is likely to meet with criticism from the West which has been firing sanctions on Russia since the turn of the century. The economic sanctions took extreme form after Russia attacked Ukraine in 2022 which led to the present Russia-Ukraine war.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India begins withdrawal of military personnel from Maldives amid pro-China shift: Reports snt

    India begins withdrawal of military personnel from Maldives amid pro-China shift: Reports

    John Barnett found dead: 5 shocking claims made by the Boeing whistleblower snt

    John Barnett found dead: 5 shocking claims made by the Boeing whistleblower

    Who was John Barnett, the Boeing whistleblower found dead in his truck?

    Who was John Barnett, the Boeing whistleblower found dead in his car?

    MH370 disappearance a mass murder? Bombshell documents 'prove pilot planned to make flight vanish forever' AJR

    MH370 disappearance a mass murder? Bombshell documents 'prove pilot planned to make flight vanish forever'

    Israel Palestine war: Why Google fired an employee after official event in New York? AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: Why Google fired an employee after official event in New York?

    Recent Stories

    cricket 'Top of the World': Fans applaud ICC's poster celebrating India's No.1 Test team ranking osf

    'Top of the World': Fans applaud ICC's poster celebrating India's No.1 Test team ranking

    Who was Eugene Shoemaker - only man buried on moon? rkn

    Who was Eugene Shoemaker - only man buried on moon?

    Six Pakistanis arrested in joint operation by Gujarat ATS, Coast Guard, and NCB in Rs 480 crore drug bust AJR

    BREAKING: Six Pakistanis arrested by Gujarat ATS, Coast Guard, and NCB in Rs 480 crore drug bust

    Why is 'What's wrong with India' trending on Elon Musk's X? Here's what netizens are posting vkp

    Why is 'What's wrong with India' trending on Elon Musk's X? Here's what netizens are posting

    WATCH: Ed Sheeran lands in Mumbai for his concert, visits school and sings with students RKK

    WATCH: Ed Sheeran lands in Mumbai for concert, spends time and sings with school students

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon