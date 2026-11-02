The Indian Embassy in Baku held an art exhibition and literary session to foster cultural ties, showcasing the Panchatantra and celebrating the deep historical connections between India and Azerbaijan through creative engagement and storytelling.

Celebrating Shared Heritage in Baku

Baku [Azerbaijan], November 2 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Azerbaijan organised a painting exhibition and a literary reading session in Baku to celebrate the shared cultural heritage and longstanding cultural connections between the two countries. The event, held at the Embassy's Chancery premises on Sunday, featured a special painting exhibition titled "One Friendship, Two Countries: India and Azerbaijan" and a reading session from the Indian literary classic Panchatantra. It brought together young Azerbaijani students and artists from different age groups for an afternoon of art, literature, music and cultural exchange.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Abhay Kumar expressed delight at the enthusiastic participation of young Azerbaijani students and artists. He observed that art brings people together in ways that words often cannot. The Ambassador noted that both India and Azerbaijan are treasure troves of artistic expression, shaped by rich histories and diverse cultural traditions. Appreciating the interest in art among Azerbaijani students and young artists, he said their creativity and enthusiasm would ensure that cultural heritage continues to inspire future generations.

Historical and Cultural Links

Referring to the exhibition's theme, "One Friendship, Two Countries: India and Azerbaijan", Kumar described it as particularly relevant, reflecting a relationship rooted in centuries of cultural interaction and mutual appreciation. Highlighting the historical connections between the two countries, he referred to Baku's historic Ateshgah Temple, which features Swastika symbols, Devanagari inscriptions and representations of Indian traditions, including Lord Ganesha and Nataraja. He emphasised the importance of preserving and celebrating these historical links by sharing art, literature and traditions with younger generations.

Literary Exchange and Art

A key highlight of the programme was an interactive reading session conducted by Ambassador Kumar himself, featuring stories from the Indian classic Panchatantra. The stories, which have travelled across cultures and generations, were warmly received by the young Azerbaijani audience. Known in Azerbaijan as 'Kalila va Dimna', the literary work has enjoyed enduring popularity and continues to engage young readers through its timeless lessons on wisdom, friendship and human relationships. The Ambassador also interacted with participating artists and viewed their paintings, appreciating their creativity and artistic interpretations of the historical and civilisational connections between India and Azerbaijan.

The exhibition provided a platform for young Azerbaijani participants to express their appreciation of Indian culture and heritage through art. As part of the programme, Kumar led the participants on a guided tour of the Embassy's permanent exhibition showcasing India's UNESCO World Heritage Sites, introducing them to the country's rich history, architectural achievements and cultural diversity. The gathering also featured a cultural performance by an Azerbaijani artist showcasing Indian music and dance. Certificates of participation were presented to all the young artists in recognition of their enthusiasm and creative contributions, encouraging their continued interest in art and Indian culture.

Through the initiative, the Embassy of India reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening people-to-people contacts and cultural ties between India and Azerbaijan, particularly among younger generations. The event provided a platform to celebrate the shared appreciation of art and literature while bringing the two cultures closer through creativity, storytelling and cultural exchange. (ANI)