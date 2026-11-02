A Learjet 60 crashed in South Florida, killing all nine passengers. The incident occurred near Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, causing significant damage, infrastructure destruction, and prompting local emergency evacuations and aid.

Tragic Private Jet Crash in South Florida

Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis stated on Monday that the private jet plane crash near the Mar-a-Lago residence of President Donald J Trump in the state caused significant damage to surrounding infrastructure, according to a post on X. The post was shared by the official account of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. “Governor Ron DeSantis joined local officials to give an update and address the community. The crash caused significant debris, damage to surrounding infrastructure, and prompted road closures and evacuations in the adjacent community. Approximately 600 residents are being assisted with temporary shelter and other essential needs,” it noted. “Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3375,” it added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones, first responders, and everyone impacted by this tragic incident,” the post concluded.

Details of the Fatal Incident

All nine people on board the jet were killed after it crashed into a residential area in South Florida on Sunday (local time), triggering a massive fireball and prompting emergency crews to shut down nearby roads. "Today's plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy," US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on X, confirming that all nine people on board the Learjet 60 had been killed.

Official Investigation Launched

According to Fox News, the aircraft crashed near Cresthaven, Florida, around 12:50 PM, approximately nine miles from US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Duffy said the aircraft had departed from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas. "The FAA is sending a team to the scene to support the NTSB's investigation," he said, adding that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the US Department of Transportation were closely monitoring the crash and would share updates as they became available. (ANI)