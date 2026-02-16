Experts at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 highlighted AI's transformative role in public health, citing its global impact on medical imaging and disease detection. The summit also addressed India's leadership in responsible AI frameworks.

Highlighting India's leadership in medical innovation and technological governance, industry experts at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 underscored the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in public health and responsible data frameworks.

AI's Impact on Medical Imaging

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the summit on Monday, Ankit Modi, Founding Member and Chief Product Officer of Qure.ai, shared the global impact of AI in medical imaging across 100 countries. "We build AI solutions for medical imaging, impacting oncology, cardiology, tuberculosis and multiple disease areas. We are at this summit to showcase our impact that we have created for 40 million people across 100 plus countries," Modi stated.

Detailing the practical application of these technologies in India, Modi cited successful interventions at large-scale gatherings and state-level screenings. "We use AI to read chest X-rays and make an AI intervention at the right time. For example, we deployed AI at Mahakumbh last year; we saw that in a very small area, a lot of people have been crowded up, X-rays were being taken, but 3 per cent of those X-rays also had signs of tuberculosis," he noted.

He further added, "Similarly, in Goa, we did a population-level health screening with AI for lung cancer. Having an AI that can look for early signs of lung cancer in them, we showed that diagnosis time can be reduced by 50 per cent in Goa and it can be scaled across public health systems across the country."

Expressing pride in India's role as a global host, Modi emphasised the long-term inspiration for the youth. "Personally, it fills me with immense pride that India is hosting delegates and leaders of AI from around the world today. I definitely see them getting inspired and creating more such companies, more impact for India using AI over the next 5 to 10 years," he said.

Developing Responsible AI and Future Skills

Alongside healthcare innovation, the summit also addressed the critical need for ethical guardrails and responsible AI adoption. Speaking on the sidelines, Abilash Soundararajan, Founder and CEO of PrivaSapien, highlighted India's proactive stance on building frameworks for responsible AI. "Given that India is taking a lead in responsible AI, there needs to be a technological framework which has to be in place. PM Modi's Office, the PSA, Principal Scientific Adviser's Office has come up with a framework called technological framework for India to make use of responsible AI," Soundararajan explained.

He noted that India is helping set a global benchmark. "While Europe and US is not focussing on responsible AI critically, India is giving a path for the world to define how should organisations use AI responsibly. How it boils down from regulation to technology which can be implemented by enterprises is what government is looking at," he added.

Addressing the shift in the job market, Soundararajan compared the AI transition to the advent of the internet. "After this Gen AI launch, the skills needed for people to be employable is going to be very different. How can you govern a model? How can you approve a model? How can you use data in a model? All these are going to be verticals of critical importance for employability; if you build your skills in this direction, I think opportunities are a lot," he said.

Global Leaders Convene for AI Summit

With India hosting the summit at Bharat Mandapam, PM Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed world leaders, industry experts, and dignitaries. In a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted the summit's theme, "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya," meaning welfare for all and happiness for all, reflecting India's commitment to harnessing AI for human-centric progress.

PM Modi is set to inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the venue this evening.

An unprecedented roster of Presidents, Prime Ministers, Crown Princes, and leading global technology voices are participating in the event, which marks the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South. The summit will see participation from leaders across 20 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also attend.

Running till February 20, the Impact Summit showcases New Delhi's ambition to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful, anchored in PM Narendra Modi's broader vision for sovereign AI. (ANI)