PM Modi reiterated India's advocacy for peace in Ukraine and a united front against terrorism during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders also discussed an 'Economic Cooperation Programme' and a new FTA during Putin's visit.

India for Peace, United Against Terror: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated India's advocacy for peace on the Ukraine issue and welcomed all efforts being made for peaceful resolution of the matter. He made the remarks during the joint press statement delivered with President Putin.

PM Modi said, "India has advocated for peace on the Ukraine issue from the very beginning. We welcome all efforts being made for a peaceful and lasting resolution of this matter. India has always been ready to contribute its part and will remain so in the future." He added, "India and Russia have long been standing shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism. Whether it is the terrorist attack in Pahalgam or the cowardly assault on the Crocus City Hall -- the root of all these incidents is the same. India's unwavering belief is that terrorism is a direct assault on the values of humanity and that global unity against it is our greatest strength."

PM Modi underscored, "I am fully confident that in the times to come, our friendship will give us the strength to face global challenges -- and this very trust will enrich our shared future."

'India Not Neutral, but on the Side of Peace'

Earlier during the bilateral meeting with President Putin, PM Modi had once again invoked his message of "peace" stating that India is not neutral but stands on the side of peace in his opening remarks at the bilateral summit with visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin in the national capital. "In recent days, whenever I have spoken with leaders of the global community and discussed this issue in detail, I have always said that India is not neutral. India has a clear position, and that position is for peace. We support every effort toward peace. India is on the side of peace and the world should return to peace," he said.

Deepening Economic and Strategic Ties

In a joint statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Putin's visionary leadership in deepening the India-Russia ties and said that despite global challenges, the friendship has remained steadfast. He announced that the countries have discussed about an 'Economic Cooperation Programme' till 2030 and are working towards the early conclusion of an FTA with the Eurasian Economic Union.

Putin Accorded Ceremonial Welcome in New Delhi

Putin is on his first visit to India in four years for a two-day State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Russian President paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital, following his ceremonial welcome and a tri-services guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He laid a wreath and paid floral tributes at the memorial to the Father of the Nation and also signed the visitors' book at the Rajghat. Prior to his arrival at the Rajghat, the President of the Russian Federation was welcomed by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he received the ceremonial tri-services guard of honour as the forecourt echoed with the sound of the Indian as well as the Russian national anthems.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi LG VK Saxena, CDS General Anil Chauhan and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony at which President Droupadi Murmu and Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced each other to the dignitaries from each other's country.Among the Russian dignitaries were Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov and Kremlin aide Dmitry Peskov.

PM Modi's Personal Welcome

Putin had arrived in the national capital on Thursday and PM Modi broke with protocol to welcome him on the tarmac. Following his arrival at the Palam Airport, PM Modi welcomed Putin with a hug. Modi, in a post on X, stated that the "friendship" between the two leaders is a "time-tested one" and he was delighted to welcome Putin back to India after four years. Both leaders shared the same car ride to Lok Kalyan Marg residence of the Prime Minister Modi where Putin was gifted a copy of the sacred Bhagwad Gita.

Putin's Engagements

Putin will also attend a India-Russia business forum and launch the RT channel in India before participating in a banguet thrown by President Murmu in his honour. He is scheduled to depart the country late this evening. (ANI)