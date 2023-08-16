Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In Pictures: 5,000-year-old gate unearthed in Israel, offers insights into ancient urbanization

    Archaeologists uncover Israel's oldest gate, a 5,500-year-old structure leading to Tel Erani, shedding light on ancient urbanization and strategic defence.

    In Pictures 5000-year-old gate unearthed in Israel, offers insights into ancient urbanization snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 2:42 PM IST

    In a momentous archaeological revelation, the Israel Antiquities Authority has disclosed the unearthing of Israel's oldest known gate, an imposing stone and mud-brick structure leading to the ancient city of Tel Erani. The discovery, made during excavations near Kiryat Gat's industrial zone before a water pipeline installation, dates back 5,500 years.

    Researchers uncovered not only the gate but also a portion of a fortification system from the Early Bronze Age, approximately 3,300 years ago, during their excavation in Tel Erani. This remarkable find holds valuable insights into the strategic defense and growth of urban centers in ancient times.

    According to Emily Bischoff, Director of the excavation on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority, this monumental gate, dating to the Early Bronze IB period, is a groundbreaking discovery. "This is the first time that such a large gate dating to the Early Bronze IB has been uncovered. To construct the gate and the fortification walls, stones had to be brought from a distance, mudbricks had to be manufactured, and the fortification walls had to be constructed. This was not achieved by one or a few individuals. The fortification system is evidence of social organization that represents the beginning of urbanization," said Bishchoff.

    Martin-David Pasternak, an Israel Antiquities Authority researcher, notes that the gate likely served as a significant checkpoint for all individuals, including traders and potential foes, entering the city.

    Dr. Yitzhak Paz, an Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologist specializing in the Early Bronze Age period, emphasizes the importance of the find in redefining the onset of urbanization in the region. "Tell Erani, which is about 150 dunams in size, was an important early urban center in this area in the Early Bronze period. The Tell site was part of a large and important settlement system in the southwestern area of the country during this period. Within this system, we can identify the first signs of the urbanization process, including settlement planning, social stratification, and public building," Paz said.

    "The newly uncovered gate is an important discovery that affects the dating of the beginning of the urbanization process in the country. The extensive excavations carried out by the Israel Antiquities Authority over recent years have led to dating the beginning of urbanization to the end of the fourth millennium BCE, but the excavations carried out at Tell Erani have now shown that this process began even earlier, in the last third of the fourth millennium BCE," he added.

    Tel Erani, occupying a 150-dunam (37-acre) site and linked to the ancient Philistines, emerges as a pivotal early urban center within the Kiryat Gat vicinity. The city, which stands near present-day Kiryat Gat, met its end in the 6th Century BCE, likely due to Babylonian destruction.

    This archaeological triumph not only sheds light on ancient architectural marvels but also unravels layers of historical development, offering a glimpse into the evolution of urbanization and society during a time long past.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 2:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Not here as PM, but as a Hindu: British PM Rishi Sunak engages in Ram Katha at Cambridge University WATCH AJR

    'Not here as PM, but as a Hindu': British PM Rishi Sunak engages in Ram Katha at Cambridge University | WATCH

    Indian American economist Raj Chetty awarded top Harvard University prize gcw

    Indian-American economist Raj Chetty awarded top Harvard University prize

    Independence Day 2023: Tricolour adorns Dubai's Burj Khalifa day after video of Pakistani meltdown went viral snt

    Independence Day 2023: Tricolour adorns Dubai's Burj Khalifa day after video of Pakistani meltdown went viral

    WATCH Dramatic videos of massive explosion at gas station in Russia's Dagestan go viral snt

    WATCH: Dramatic videos of massive explosion at gas station in Russia's Dagestan go viral

    Shocking heist: 50 thieves steal $100,000 worth of merchandise from Los Angeles Nordstorm store (WATCH) snt

    Shocking heist: 50 thieves steal $100,000 worth of merchandise from Los Angeles Nordstorm store (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka to release Krishnarajasagara water to Tamil Nadu

    Karnataka to release Krishnarajasagara water to Tamil Nadu

    Shocking Mumbai restaurant faces legal action after customer finds rat in chicken curry - WATCH snt

    Shocking! Mumbai restaurant faces legal action after customer finds rat in chicken curry - WATCH

    Sachin Pilot, IAF veteran shoot down BJP's claim about Rajesh Pilot dropping bombs in Mizoram in 1966

    Sachin Pilot, IAF veteran shoot down BJP's claim about Rajesh Pilot dropping bombs in Mizoram in 1966

    Google rolls out new AI search on Chrome to summarise web pages gcw

    Google rolls out new AI search on Chrome to summarise web pages

    Kerala stares at drought as monsoon rain drops by 90 per cent in August anr

    Kerala stares at drought as monsoon rain drops by 90 per cent in August

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon