Imran Khan 'sold' gold medal received from India during cricketing years, claims Pak Defence Minister

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan "sold" a gold medal he received from India during his cricketing years, the country's defence minister Khawaja Asif has claimed.

The 70-year-old former cricketer who is now a politician is under scrutiny right now for purchasing presents, including a pricey Graff wristwatch he had received as prime minister, at a reduced price from the state storehouse known as Toshakhana and then profitably selling them.

During a television programme on Monday, Asif said Khan "had sold a gold medal which he had received from India," the Express Tribune newspaper on Tuesday quoted the senior Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader as saying.

Regarding the gold medal Khan is said to have sold, Asif gave no further information.

Although Khan's activities are not specifically unlawful, they do not align with the high moral values he has consistently proclaimed, according to the investigation.

Such presents are typically either permanently placed in the Toshakhana or made available to the recipient at a discounted price.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had disqualified Khan for making "false statements and erroneous declarations" in the Toshakhana matter.

According to the article, on September 8, the ousted prime minister acknowledged in a written reply that he had sold at least four gifts he had gotten while serving as premier.

While speaking before a National Assembly session, the defence minister made fun of Khan and claimed that the former leader has "gone insane for power."

He argued that Khan shouldn't "attack" the organisations because they have "unconditionally supported him" during the past four years.

Asif claimed that the PTI chairman could not deliver even with the support of the institutions that had backed him. He pointed out that despite their declarations to the contrary, the nation's armed services were being censured by Khan.

"After 75 years, we are at a point where we can say that all the institutions are playing their constitutional role. These institutions extended unconditional support' to Imran Khan," he said.

"He (Imran) should not attack these institutions but rather should be ashamed of himself that despite their assistance he could not perform."

Khan, who escaped an assassination attempt earlier this month, is expected to relaunch his long march this week, demanding early elections.

Khan was ousted in April after a no-confidence motion was passed against him.

