Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Imran Khan 'sold' gold medal received from India during cricketing years, claims Pak Defence Minister

    Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan "sold" a gold medal he received from India during his cricketing years, the country's defence minister Khawaja Asif has claimed.

    Imran Khan 'sold' gold medal received from India during cricketing years, claims Pak Defence Minister snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 8:01 PM IST

    Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan "sold" a gold medal he received from India during his cricketing years, the country's defence minister Khawaja Asif has claimed.

    The 70-year-old former cricketer who is now a politician is under scrutiny right now for purchasing presents, including a pricey Graff wristwatch he had received as prime minister, at a reduced price from the state storehouse known as Toshakhana and then profitably selling them.

    Also read: 'Baseless and irresponsible': Pakistan Army on Imran Khan's allegations

    During a television programme on Monday, Asif said Khan "had sold a gold medal which he had received from India," the Express Tribune newspaper on Tuesday quoted the senior Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader as saying.

    Regarding the gold medal Khan is said to have sold, Asif gave no further information.

    Although Khan's activities are not specifically unlawful, they do not align with the high moral values he has consistently proclaimed, according to the investigation.

    Such presents are typically either permanently placed in the Toshakhana or made available to the recipient at a discounted price.

    The Election Commission of Pakistan had disqualified Khan for making "false statements and erroneous declarations" in the Toshakhana matter.

    According to the article, on September 8, the ousted prime minister acknowledged in a written reply that he had sold at least four gifts he had gotten while serving as premier.

    While speaking before a National Assembly session, the defence minister made fun of Khan and claimed that the former leader has "gone insane for power."

    He argued that Khan shouldn't "attack" the organisations because they have "unconditionally supported him" during the past four years.

    Also read: 'Was shot 4 times, already knew about attack': Imran Khan in first address to nation after assassination bid

    Asif claimed that the PTI chairman could not deliver even with the support of the institutions that had backed him. He pointed out that despite their declarations to the contrary, the nation's armed services were being censured by Khan.

    "After 75 years, we are at a point where we can say that all the institutions are playing their constitutional role. These institutions extended unconditional support' to Imran Khan," he said.

    "He (Imran) should not attack these institutions but rather should be ashamed of himself that despite their assistance he could not perform."

    Khan, who escaped an assassination attempt earlier this month, is expected to relaunch his long march this week, demanding early elections.

    Khan was ousted in April after a no-confidence motion was passed against him.

    Also read: 'The news we dread': Imran Khan's ex-wives condemn assassination attempt on former Pakistan PM

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 8:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australian Parliament passes Free Trade Agreement with India gcw

    Australian Parliament passes Free Trade Agreement with India

    Indonesia earthquake Rescuers dig through debris to find survivors death toll over 160 gcw

    Indonesia earthquake: Rescuers dig through debris to find survivors, death toll over 160

    New Zealand to consider allowing 16 year olds to vote after discrimination ruling gcw

    New Zealand to consider allowing 16-year-olds to vote after discrimination ruling

    Explained Why Turkey's Erdogan bombed Syrian Kurds

    Explained: Why Turkey's Erdogan bombed Syrian Kurds

    Great happy news for expatriates; Kuwait to resume family visa issuance

    Great happy news for expatriates; Kuwait to resume family visa issuance

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat Election 2022: Assam CM Himanta Sarma demands strict law against Love Jihad amid Shraddha murder case AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: Assam CM Himanta Sarma demands strict law against Love Jihad amid Shraddha murder case

    Mukesh Ambani shares 3 mantras that could be 'astras' for India's youth

    Mukesh Ambani shares 3 mantras that are 'astras' for India's youth

    SEXY Pictures and Video ex-pornstar Mia Khalifa flaunts breathtaking perfect curves; leaves fans drooling for more snt

    SEXY Pictures and Video: Mia Khalifa flaunts breathtaking perfect curves; leaves fans drooling for more

    football All about Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari, Argentina's nemesis in Qatar fifa World Cup 2022 opener snt

    All about Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari, Argentina's nemesis in World Cup 2022 opener

    Gujarat Election 2022: 'BJP-Congress should get married', taunts AAP's Arvind Kejriwal - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: 'BJP-Congress should get married', taunts AAP's Arvind Kejriwal

    Recent Videos

    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon