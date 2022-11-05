'Was shot 4 times, already knew about attack': Imran Khan in first address to nation after assassination bid

Imran Khan claimed that he already had the information regarding the assassination attempt on him and claimed that four people plotted to kill him. The firing has left more than 15 PTI workers injured, including former Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and Faisal Javed.

Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and former prime minister of Pakistan claimed to have been shot four times in his right leg during the attempted assassination in his maiden speech to the country on Friday. The 70-year-old leader alleged that four individuals planned to "murder him behind closed doors" and made a threatening statement that if anything were to happen to him, they would release a video.

Imran Khan was taken to a hospital in Lahore after suffering injuries to his leg. The 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician identified three individuals, among them Prime Minister Shehbaaz Sharif.

In his first address to the nation after the firing during his rally in Wazirabad, Khan said, "Four people planned to kill me, I have made a video and kept it outside. I have told that if anything happens to me, then the video should be released."

Khan detailed the series of events during a televised address while still being treated to a hospital in Lahore. "A day before going to the rally, I knew that assassination was being plotted against me either in Wazirabad or Gujrat," he stated.

He further said that for the past three and a half years, he has worked for the government. "I have contacts, I know people who work at organisations and institutions, and I get my news from them," he added.

In addition, Imran Khan further said, "I was in the container that day when I suddenly felt gunshots in my legs, which caused me to start tumbling."

At least 13 people, including officials of Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, were hurt in the shooting on Thursday, and one of Khan's followers was killed in the incident. The administration has pledged a fair investigation while denying any involvement. The firing was reported near the container-mounted truck carrying Khan during his protest march near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in the Wazirabad City of Gujranwala Division.

The incident brought back frightening flashbacks of how Benazir Bhutto, another former prime minister, was killed in 2007 while attending a rally. She was killed while running for office, and the circumstances surrounding her death are still unknown.

