Imran Khan recommends ex-chief justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM

An announcement in this regard was made by minister Fawad Chaudhry who said Khan took the decision following an approval from the core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday proposed former Chief Justice of Pakistan (Retired) Gulzar Ahmed as the caretaker Prime Minister, the Dawn newspaper said. This comes after Imran Khan, the chairman of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was de-notified as the prime minister of Pakistan on Sunday, 3 April, in the wake of the dissolution of the National Assembly by the President, Geo News reported.

According to the Dawn newspaper, Ahmed, who was sworn in as the 27th chief justice of Pakistan on December 21, 2019, was born on February 2, 1957, in Karachi. He had served as the chief justice till February 2022, according to Dawn newspaper.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi said Khan would continue as the Prime Minister of Pakistan until the appointment of a caretaker premier.

The proposal of Ahmed's name as caretaker PM comes after a letter was written by President Arif Alvi to the prime minister as well as the Leader of the Opposition, Shehbaz Sharif, to propose names for the post of caretaker PM.

Alvi had written to both Khan and leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif urging them to propose names of suitable persons for appointment as the caretaker premier, the Dawn newspaper reported.