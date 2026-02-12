Imran Khan's son, Kasim, claims the Pak govt and military are to blame for the ex-PM losing most of his right eye's vision. Khan, in solitary confinement, reportedly has only 15% eyesight left due to alleged medical neglect in Adiala Jail.

The son of former Pakistani Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, Kasim Khan, on Thursday accused the Pakistan government and military leadership of responsibility for his father's deteriorating health, following reports noting that the ex-PM has lost most of the vision in his right eye due to prolonged solitary confinement and medical neglect. In a post on X, Kasim Khan said, "We have been informed that my father, Imran Khan, has lost most of the vision in his right eye, with reports indicating only 15% eyesight remains. This is the direct consequence of 922 days of solitary confinement, medical neglect (denied blood tests) and the deliberate denial of proper treatment in jail."

Supreme Court Intervenes

This comes after the PTI founder, currently held at Adiala Jail, has reportedly retained only 15 per cent vision in his right eye following a medical procedure at Islamabad's PIMS hospital earlier this month. According to The Express Tribune, the disclosure comes from a report prepared by Barrister Salman Safdar under the Pakistan Supreme Court's direction. Safdar submitted the report on Tuesday to a two-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan.

Following the submission, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that Khan be allowed access to his personal doctors while in Adiala Jail and granted permission for telephone communication with his sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, The Express Tribune reported. The Chief Justice emphasised that, as Khan remains in state custody, all prisoners--including him--are entitled to equal medical care.

Kasim Khan Blames Regime, Calls for Action

Kasim Khan further alleged that the current regime, the Pakistan Army Chief, and other officials enabling the situation bear full responsibility for Khan's condition. He further stated that he and his brother are still being denied visas to visit their father despite his worsening condition.

"This physical deterioration is happening under their orders, their watch and their responsibility. They have manipulated and warped the justice system in order to keep my father in solitary confinement," his post read. "My brother and I are still being denied visas to see our father as his health deteriorates. History will record this injustice. We urge human rights bodies, legal institutions and democratic nations to confront this persecution and ensure those responsible face consequences," his post added. (ANI)