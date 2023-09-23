Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'If US had to pick between India and Canada, it would...': Former Pentagon Official reveals

    Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin said that India is far more important strategically than Canada is and Ottawa picking up a fight with India is like "an ant picking up a fight against an elephant".

    If US had to pick between India and Canada it would Former Pentagon Official reveals gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

    Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin stated that if the United States had to pick between Ottawa and New Delhi, it would undoubtedly select the latter because the relationship is "too important," adding that Justin Trudeau's accusations have put Canada in "greater danger" than India. He said India is considerably more significant strategically than Canada, and for Ottawa to engage in conflict with India would be like "an ant engaging in conflict with an elephant."

    Referring to Justin Trudeau's low support ratings, Rubin continued, "He's not going to be prime minister for long, and the US can rebuild the relationship after he's gone."

    "I believe Prime Minister Trudeau has made a critical error. He has made statements that he hasn't been able to support. Either he was acting on the spur of the moment, or the charges he leveled against the administration are unfounded. If there is something there, he must explain why this administration protected a terrorist," according to the former Pentagon officer.

    Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

    "I suspect that the United States doesn't want to be painted a corner to choose between two friends. But if we have to choose between two friends, increasingly we're going to choose India on this matter," he added.

    After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that India was responsible for the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, relations between India and Canada became much worse. Following this, a top diplomat was expelled by both nations in retaliation. However, India has out-rightly denied such allegations calling them 'absurd' and 'motivated'.

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India slams Pakistan says it has worlds worst human rights record asks to stop cross border terrorism gcw

    India slams Pakistan, says it has 'world's worst human rights record'; asks to stop cross border terrorism

    WATCH Oktoberfest Waitress carries 13 beer mugs at a time; leaves internet impressed snt

    WATCH: Oktoberfest Waitress carries 13 beer mugs at a time; leaves internet impressed

    Russia claims Black Sea navy HQ in Crimea hit in Ukrainian missile attack; dramatic videos go viral - WATCH

    Russia claims Black Sea navy HQ in Crimea hit in Ukrainian missile attack; dramatic videos go viral - WATCH

    New Poll show Justin Trudeau losing popularity in Canada Pierre Poilievre the preferred choice gcw

    New Poll show Justin Trudeau losing popularity in Canada, Pierre Poilievre the preferred choice

    Canada PM Justin Trudeau in line of fire after targeting India over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

    'We are not looking to provoke...' Canada PM Trudeau in line of fire after targeting India over Nijjar killing

    Recent Stories

    Who is Madhavan Nair? Legendary Malayalam actor Madhu turns 90 anr

    Who is Madhavan Nair? Legendary Malayalam actor Madhu turns 90

    India slams Pakistan says it has worlds worst human rights record asks to stop cross border terrorism gcw

    India slams Pakistan, says it has 'world's worst human rights record'; asks to stop cross border terrorism

    Despite Indian dossier and Interpol red corner notice, Canada let Hardeep Singh Nijjar operate willfully

    Despite Indian dossier and Interpol red corner notice, Canada let Hardeep Singh Nijjar operate willfully

    Eric Q Cinemas led by Vijay Babu to make debut in Malayalam films ATG

    Eric: Q Cinemas led by Vijay Babu to make debut in Malayalam films

    Kanchipuram Saree: 7 popular shops to buy Kanjiwaram in Chennai RBA EAI

    Kanchipuram Saree: 7 best places to buy Kanjiwaram Saree in Chennai

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon