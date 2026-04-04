The IDF launched over 70 strikes targeting Iranian ballistic missile and UAV sites. PM Netanyahu announced 70% of Iran's steel production capacity has been destroyed, highlighting ongoing US-Israel coordination and strikes against Hezbollah.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Friday that it had carried out over 70 strikes across western and central Iran, targeting ballistic missile launch sites and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. According to the IDF, the strikes were part of an ongoing effort to degrade Iran's military capabilities and reduce threats to Israeli civilians. The targeted sites included launch sites for ballistic missiles, storage facilities for UAVs, and air defence systems.

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In a post on X, IDF said, "Over the past day: The IDF completed more than 70 strikes in western and central Iran targeting ballistic missile launch sites and unmanned aerial vehicles. The IDF continues to strike nonstop at the fire and defense arrays of the Iranian terror regime across Iran. The Air Force, guided by Military Intelligence, completed more than 70 strikes over the past day in central and western Iran targeting dozens of objectives of the Iranian terror regime. Among the infrastructures that were struck: launch sites where ballistic missile launchers threatening the State of Israel are stored, sites where UAVs of the Air Force in the Revolutionary Guards are stored, and sites of the air defense array."

במהלך היממה האחרונה: צה"ל השלים יותר מ-70 תקיפות במערב ובמרכז איראן לעבר אתרי שיגור טילים בליסטיים וכלי טיס בלתי מאוישים צה"ל ממשיך לתקוף ללא הפסקה את מערכי האש וההגנה של משטר הטרור האיראני ברחבי איראן. חיל האוויר בהכוונת אמ"ן, השלים לאורך היממה האחרונה יותר מ-70 תקיפות במרכז… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 3, 2026

PM Netanyahu Provides Operational Updates

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday shared operational updates from Iran and Lebanon and informed that Iran's 70 per cent steel production capacity has been destroyed. He highlighted that there is full coordination between the US military and Israeli Defence Forces and also thanked the citizens of Israel for their steadfast support. He made the remarks in a video message which was shared by the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel.

"Together with our American friends, we are continuing to crush the terrorist regime in Iran. We are eliminating commanders and bombing bridges and infrastructure. In recent days, the Air Force has destroyed 70 per cent of Iran's steel production capacity", Netanyahu said.

Calling it a "tremendous achievement", the Israeli PM said that it deprives the IRGC of "both funding sources and the ability to produce large quantities of weapons."

He further noted that in full coordination between him and President Trump, the IDF and the US military, they would continue to "crush Iran". He added that while the Iranian regime is weaker than ever, Israel stands stronger than ever.

Update on Lebanon Front

Sharing operational updates from Lebanon, Netanyahu said in the video message, "In Lebanon, we are continuing to forcefully strike at Hezbollah. We are continuing to expand the security zone and firmly establish it in order to protect the communities of the North."

He lauded the citizens of Israel for standing steadfast and following the instructions of the Home Front Command even on Passover Seder night and urged them to continue to do so.

The developments come as the conflict in West Asia has entered its second month now. (ANI)