The Israeli Air Force attacked Hezbollah weapons depots in southern Lebanon. The IDF said the depots were in a civilian area, accusing the group of using citizens as human shields and violating agreements. Measures were taken to avoid civilian harm.

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that on Wednesday afternoon the Israel Air Force attacked a number of weapons depots belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization's rocket unit in southern Lebanon. The depots that were attacked were located in the heart of a civilian population.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

IDF: Hezbollah uses citizens as 'human shields'

"This is another example of the Hezbollah terrorist organization's cynical use of Lebanese citizens as human shields," said the IDF, adding that "the presence of the weapons depots constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

Measures taken to reduce civilian harm

Prior to the attack, steps were taken to reduce the chance of harming civilians, including the use of precision weapons, advance warnings, aerial observations, and additional intelligence. (ANI/TPS)