The IDF has released new footage from missile-borne cameras showing the destruction of over 130 Iranian air defence systems as part of a concerted effort to degrade Tehran's layered air defence architecture amid regional hostilities.

IDF Releases Footage of Strikes on Iranian Air Defence

The Israeli Defence Forces have released new footage showing how they target Iran's air defence systems. In a dramatic release, new footage purportedly shows missile-borne cameras capturing the final moments before impact on air defence systems attributed to Iran's military infrastructure, in a concerted effort to degrade Tehran's layered air defence architecture during ongoing hostilities in the Middle East.

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In the social media post on X, linked with the footage, IDF asserted: "Special Footage from Missile's View: How the Air Force Targets the Terrorist Iranian Regime's Air Defence Systems. In precise attacks guided by the intelligence branch of the Air Force, more than 130 air defence systems of the terrorist Iranian regime were destroyed. The attached footage shows missile-view images of the destruction of air defence systems in Iran." 👀 مستند ویژه از دید موشک: نیروی هوایی چگونه سامانه‌های پدافند هوایی رژیم تروریستی ایران را هدف قرار می‌دهد ❌ در حملات دقیقی که با هدایت اطلاعاتی شاخه اطلاعاتی نیرو هوایی انجام شد، بیش از ۱۳۰ سامانه پدافند هوایی رژیم تروریستی ایران منهدم گردید. ⭕️ مستندات پیوست‌شده، نماهایی از… pic.twitter.com/uEGJZ0BzfB — ارتش دفاعی اسرائیل | IDF Farsi (@IDFFarsi) April 7, 2026

Israeli and US military briefings in recent weeks have both underscored efforts to neutralise Iran's air defences amid broader regional confrontations. The United States Central Command shared video materials showing targets being engaged during combined strikes, highlighting the targeted dismantling of Iranian missile and radar facilities as a core objective of the campaign.

IDF Uncovers Weapons Cache in Southern Lebanon

Earlier, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that its troops uncovered underground living quarters and multiple weapons stockpiles during operations in Southern Lebanon. In a post on X, the IDF said, "Southern Lebanon: IDF troops located underground living quarters, and uncovered military vests, RPG rockets, & explosive devices alongside a flag of the UNHCR organisation."

According to the X post, additional searches led to the discovery of "several weapons stockpiles, including AK-47 rifles, RPG launchers, and sniper rifles".

WHO Condemns Strike Near Lebanese Hospital

Before this, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned the strike, which took place merely 100 meters from Rafik Hariri University Hospital, Lebanon's largest public medical facility, and resulted in the death of 4 people, injuring 39 others and causing major damage to a nearby residential area. His remarks come as Israel has expanded its military operations in Lebanon.