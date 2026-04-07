Israel has issued an urgent public warning to civilians in Iran, advising them to stay away from all railway infrastructure. Citing serious safety risks, the Persian-language advisory comes amid escalating conflict involving Israel, the US, and Iran.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Israel has issued an urgent public warning to civilians in Iran, asking them to stay away from trains and railway infrastructure for several hours, citing serious safety risks. The advisory, delivered in Persian through official channels, comes amid intensifying conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran.

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The Israeli military specifically urged people across Iran to avoid rail travel until late evening, stating, “For the sake of your security… refrain from using and travelling by train throughout Iran.” It further warned, “Your presence on trains and near railway lines endangers your life.”

The message, widely circulated on social media, is being seen as a possible indication of imminent military action targeting transport infrastructure. While Israeli authorities did not explicitly confirm planned strikes, the wording of the advisory has raised alarm among civilians and observers, suggesting heightened risks around railway networks.

The warning comes against the backdrop of an ongoing and intensifying conflict that began with large-scale strikes on Iran earlier this year. Since then, the region has witnessed repeated military exchanges, including missile launches, airstrikes, and defensive interceptions across multiple countries.

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Reports indicate that Israeli forces have already carried out strikes on key infrastructure sites in Iran, including energy and industrial facilities, while Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks targeting regional assets. The situation has created widespread uncertainty, particularly for civilians living near potential strategic targets such as railways and power installations.

The advisory also coincides with a critical deadline set by US President Donald Trump, who has warned of severe military action if Iran fails to comply with demands related to the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has threatened large-scale destruction of Iranian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants, further raising fears of a broader and more destructive phase of the conflict.

The combination of direct military warnings and escalating rhetoric has intensified concerns globally, especially as vital infrastructure appears increasingly at risk. Railways, which are essential for civilian transport and logistics, could become potential targets in the unfolding conflict, making the Israeli advisory particularly significant.

As tensions continue to rise, the warning highlights the growing danger for ordinary citizens caught in the crossfire. With no immediate signs of de-escalation, the situation remains volatile, and the coming hours are expected to be critical in determining whether the conflict expands further or moves toward a fragile pause.

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