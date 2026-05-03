The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said it recovered dozens of Hezbollah weapons, including machine guns and anti-tank missiles, intended for terror activities. The IDF also eliminated several armed terrorists south of the Forward Defense Line.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that it recovered several weapons belonging to Hezbollah, which it said were intended for terror activities against IDF soldiers.

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Sharing the details in a post on X, the IDF also posted several photographs and noted that the weapons found included machine guns and anti-tank missiles, among other items. It said, "DISCOVERED: Dozens of Hezbollah weapons intended for terror activity against IDF soldiers. Weapons found: - Kalashnikov rifles - Machine guns - Anti-tank missiles - Magazines & combat equipment. Additionally, 2 armed terrorists were eliminated south of the Forward Defense Line, after posing an immediate threat to IDF soldiers in the area." 🔍 DISCOVERED: Dozens of Hezbollah weapons intended for terror activity against IDF soldiers. Weapons found: - Kalashnikov rifles - ⁠Machine guns - ⁠Anti-tank missiles - ⁠Magazines & combat equipment Additionally, 2 armed terrorists were eliminated south of the Forward… pic.twitter.com/wCerMqkBfS — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 3, 2026

Earlier today, the IDF said it had "eliminated" two armed Hezbollah terrorists operating south of the Forward Defence Line who posed an "imminent threat" to its troops. The IDF said additional terrorists identified inside structures in the area who "posed a threat" were also eliminated in a subsequent strike.

IDF Operations South of Defence Line

Also on Sunday, Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli Defence Forces to the Arab media, shared a video on X and said that the forces continue the operations south of the defence line to remove threats to Israel. 🔸تواصل قوات الوحدة متعددة الأبعاد العمل جنوب خط الدفاع الأمامي بهدف إزالة التهديدات عن مواطني دولة إسرائيل. 🔸وخلال نشاطها في الأيام الأخيرة، رصدت القوات مخربين اثنين وقامت بالقضاء عليهما في غارة من طائرة مسيّرة، بعد أن شكّلا تهديدًا في المنطقة. 🔸وفي أنشطة أخرى، تم رصد مخربين… pic.twitter.com/9sOC9tOTBz — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 3, 2026

Extensive Airstrikes on Hezbollah Targets

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, Adraee said that during the weekend, the Israel Defence Forces conducted airstrikes on numerous terrorist targets affiliated with Hezbollah and eliminated terrorist operatives who operated near IDF forces in southern Lebanon.

"As part of the strikes, approximately 70 buildings used by Hezbollah for military purposes and about 50 pieces of Hezbollah-affiliated infrastructure in several areas were destroyed", he said. He further noted, "Among the targets that were struck: Hezbollah command headquarters from which Hezbollah operatives launched attacks, a weapons depot, military buildings, and additional terrorist infrastructure that Hezbollah operatives used to advance terrorist plots against IDF forces and the citizens of the State of Israel." 🔸خلال نهاية الأسبوع أغار جيش الدفاع من الجو على العديد من الأهداف الإرهابية التابعة لحزب الله وقام بالقضاء على عناصر إرهابية عملوا بالقرب من قوات جيش الدفاع في جنوب لبنان. في إطار الغارات، تم تدمير نحو 70 مبنى استخدمه حزب الله لاغراض عسكرية ونحو 50 بنية تحتية تابعة لحزب الله في… pic.twitter.com/XkbblO6fW7 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 2, 2026

Background on Hezbollah

As per the Jerusalem Post, Hezbollah is a "Shi'ite terrorist group" based in Lebanon that has been waging a guerrilla campaign against Israel since the 1980s. It noted that the group has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States, Israel, Canada, the Arab League, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Hezbollah Rejects Direct Negotiations

These developments occur amid a hardening of positions by Hezbollah leadership. Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem, on April 27, reiterated the group's refusal to engage in direct negotiations with Israel, stressing continued resistance against Israeli "aggression", as reported by Al Jazeera.

Qassem stated that direct talks remain "out of the question" and underscored the group's military stance, asserting, "We will not give up weapons, and the defence and the field have proven our readiness for confrontation." According to Al Jazeera, the Hezbollah chief also criticised the Lebanese government's diplomatic approach. "The authorities rushed to make an unnecessary and gratuitous concession, and we categorically refuse direct negotiations. The authorities must stop direct negotiations and pursue a path of indirect negotiations," he added.

Netanyahu Warns of Force

The fragility of the current security framework was further highlighted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who asserted on April 26 that the ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon is being undermined by Hezbollah. Netanyahu warned that Israel would respond with force to ensure security along the northern border, stating that despite perceptions to the contrary, the IDF remains actively engaged.

"Regarding Lebanon, one might get the impression that the IDF is not active there. This surge in military activity and rhetoric follows an announcement on April 23 by US President Donald Trump regarding a three-week extension of the ceasefire. The US administration had indicated it would work with Lebanon to bolster its ability to protect itself from Hezbollah influence. (ANI)