An EU 'Team Europe' delegation will be in Assam on June 8-9 to advance collaboration with India's North-East, focusing on sectors like renewable energy, healthcare, and semiconductors, in line with the EU-India Strategic Agenda.

A high-level "Team Europe" delegation of the European Union (EU) will be in Guwahati, Assam, on 8-9 June to advance collaboration opportunities between Europe and India's North-Eastern States (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura), in line with the priorities set out in the joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda agreed between the EU and India at their Summit last January, a statement by the European External Action Service said.

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Focus on Strategic Sectors

The visit will focus on value chains across sectors where Europe and the State of Assam and the region as a whole share strong synergies, including renewable and green energy, sustainable urban infrastructure, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and electronics manufacturing, tea and agri-food processing, flavours and fragrances, and AYUSH, as per the statement.

High-Level Engagements

The EU delegation will comprise Ambassadors and senior representatives from EU Member States, including Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan, alongside European business representatives. During the visit, the Team Europe Ambassadors will engage in a bilateral meeting with Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, while a business delegation led by the Federation of European Businesses in India (FEBI) will also hold discussions with State officials to identify trade and investment opportunities.

Blue Valleys Workshop and Cluster Launch

The delegation will participate in the "Blue Valleys: Building ecosystems and value chains between India and Europe" workshop on 9th June, organised by the Government of Assam, which will bring together European and Indian businesses to explore partnerships in sustainable value chains, industries and innovation. The visit will also see the launch of Assam's first Blue Valley Cluster, a new industrial hub focused on fragrances, flavours, AYUSH, and food processing. This 4P (public-private-people-partnership) cluster will seek to connect Europe, North-East India, and Bhutan, promoting innovation, research, sustainable manufacturing, and business collaborations.

The Blue Valley Initiative

This pilot project, led by the Assam government, is aligned with the Blue Valleys initiative, which was introduced at the 2026 EU-India Summit. The Blue Valley aims to promote industrial clusters, MSME linkages, and sector-specific value-chain integration between the EU and India, while ensuring economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Key sectors identified under this initiative include clean energy, natural ingredients, bamboo-based industries, eco-friendly textiles, biotech, wellness, and smart manufacturing. By combining funding, skills development, and sustainability standards, the initiative seeks to create scalable business models that benefit local communities and connect them to European markets. (ANI)