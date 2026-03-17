The IDF announced targeted strikes on Iranian regime infrastructure across Iran, hitting command centres and missile sites in Tehran and Shiraz. The joint US-Israeli operation aims to destroy Iran's military industry and strategic threat.

IDF Confirms Widespread Strikes Across Iran

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have announced a series of targeted strikes against "Iranian regime infrastructure in different areas across Iran." In a post on X, the IDF confirmed the extent of the aerial operation, stating that "in Tehran, dozens of munitions were dropped on command centres, and UAV, ballistic missile, and air defence storage sites were struck." 🎯STRUCK: Iranian regime infrastructure in different areas across Iran: 📍In Tehran, dozens of munitions were dropped on command centers and UAV, ballistic missiles and air defense storage sites were stuck. 📍In Shiraz, the internal security forces’ command center and a… pic.twitter.com/8RX2NS4tnH — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 17, 2026

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A map accompanying the post visually depicted the strikes in Tehran, Shiraz, and Tabriz, showing locations marked with pins on a satellite view of Iran. The operation further extended to southern and northwestern locations. The IDF reported that "in Shiraz, the internal security forces' command centre and a ballistic missile site were struck," while in the northwest, "additional Iranian regime air defence systems were dismantled, further expanding aerial superiority in the region and protecting Israel."

Joint Campaign 'According to Plan'

According to a report by The Times of Israel, this combined military campaign with the United States is moving "according to plan," outstripping initial timelines. Military officials indicated on Sunday that strikes on the Iranian defence sector are set to "further ramp up," alongside persistent attempts to "reduce missile fire on Israel."

Despite the accelerated pace, the IDF remains prepared for at least "three more weeks of operations" within Iran. The military cited the existence of "thousands more targets" yet to be neutralised across the capital and various provinces. "We have thousands of targets ahead," IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin stated, adding that the military is "ready, in coordination with our US allies," with plans extending through "Passover" and beyond.

Strategic Shift: Destroying Iran's Military Industry

The Times of Israel noted that following the initial "decapitation strikes" on 28 February, which resulted in the death of Ali Khamenei and over "40 top Iranian officials," the IDF has shifted its primary focus. Current efforts are concentrated on the total destruction of Iran's "military industry," specifically targeting the production of ballistic missiles and air defence networks.

Comparing this conflict to a brief escalation in June 2025, officials described the present operation as "far more extensive." While the previous engagement aimed to stop the development of a "nuclear weapon," the current war is viewed as a chance to eliminate Iran's "strategic threat" for the "foreseeable future."

Consequently, the IDF is working to "systematically degrade" the entire Iranian defence apparatus, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) missile firms and private entities manufacturing "components" for naval weapons and "spy satellites."

Assessing Damage and Impact on Iranian Forces

Military sources claim the strikes have already inflicted "significant damage," asserting that Tehran currently lacks the "ability to manufacture any new missiles." Simultaneously, the IAF has continued to "hunt down" launchers, reportedly disabling approximately "70 per cent" of the regime's 500 ballistic missile units. This was made possible after the Israeli Air Force successfully neutralised over "100 air defence systems" and roughly "120 detection systems" earlier in the campaign.

Beyond hardware, the military is targeting "centres of power," specifically the command units of the "internal security forces and Basij." The IDF estimates that between "4,000 and 5,000 Iranian soldiers" have been killed, while witnessing a sharp decline in "morale" and instances of "desertion" within missile divisions.

Overarching Mission Objective

The overarching objective of the joint US-Israeli mission, according to The Times of Israel, is to "distance threats" and "create the conditions" for the local populace to eventually "topple the regime." (ANI)