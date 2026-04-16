The IDF located over 130 Hezbollah weapons inside a Bint Jbeil school and dismantled ~70 terror infrastructure sites. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for drone attacks on Israeli positions, as PM Netanyahu vowed to defeat the group.

As the security situation continues to evolve in West Asia, the Israeli Defence Forces said on Thursday that it located over 130 weapons belonging to Hezbollah inside a school in the area of Bint Jbeil. In a post on X, it noted that the weapons located included Kalashnikov rifles, pistols and additional weapons. As per the IDF, alongside the weapons, the troops also found Hezbollah flags and other terrorist organization insignia. 🔎LOCATED: 130+ weapons belonging to Hezbollah inside a school in the area of Bint Jbeil. The weapons located included Kalashnikov rifles, pistols and additional weapons. Alongside the weapons, the troops also found Hezbollah flags and other terrorist organization insignia. pic.twitter.com/6XCpoouhoX — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 16, 2026

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This comes after IDF said earlier today that it dismantled nearly 70 Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites in just one minute Sharing the details in a post on X, the IDF said that the soldiers located dozens of weapons, among the weapons located were RPGs, Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition, grenades, an anti-aircraft missile, surveillance equipment and combat equipment. It further noted that in an additional operation, IDF soldiers also eliminated dozens of terrorists. ⭕️DISMANTLED: ~70 Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites in just one minute. IDF soldiers located dozens of weapons, among the weapons located were RPGs, Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition, grenades, an anti-aircraft missile, surveillance equipment and combat equipment. In an… pic.twitter.com/dbUHl1rgoV — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 16, 2026

Hezbollah Claims Drone Strikes on Israeli Positions

Previously, Hezbollah had earlier claimed responsibility for two drone attacks targeting Israeli military positions in northern Israel, according to Al Jazeera. Hezbollah claims drone strikes on Israeli army positions near Nahariya. The group also reported a second drone strike targeting an Israeli settlement near the Liman barracks, located north of Nahariya. Hezbollah claimed that its fighters carried out 39 military operations over the past 24 hours. These operations targeted Israeli settlements, troop concentrations and military vehicles, and included close-range clashes along the southern border and in northern Israel, Al Jazeera reported.

Netanyahu Vows to Defeat Hezbollah, Discusses Peace Talks

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces are continuing targeted operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon while also engaging in negotiations aimed at long-term peace.

In a video message posted on X, Netanyahu said, "I support the residents of the north who continue to stand firm. At the same time, our forces continue to strike Hezbollah. Focused fighting in Bint Jbeil." He described Bint Jbeil as a key Hezbollah stronghold and said, "We are going to defeat Bint Jbeil; we are actually going to eliminate this large Hezbollah stronghold." He also said Israel is holding rare talks with Lebanon aimed at "dismantling Hezbollah" and achieving "sustainable peace--peace through strength."

The talks between Israel and Lebanon are ongoing, with the security cabinet expected to review ceasefire prospects. Despite diplomatic efforts, hostilities have continued, with both sides exchanging fire. Residents in southern Lebanon have been advised to evacuate as tensions continue to rise, according to CNN. (ANI)