Iran's Ambassador Mohammad Fathali visited Delhi's Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to honor Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary, highlighting the global importance of his teachings on peace and compassion amid current international conflicts.

Iranian Ambassador Marks Guru Nanak Dev Ji Birth In Delhi Gurdwara

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): As celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, resonated across the nation on Tuesday, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi to pay his respects. In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy in India noted that during the visit, the envoy paid his respects to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and extended his warmest greetings and congratulations to the followers of Sikhism on the auspicious occasion.

"In today's world, where the threats of war, conflict and insecurity continue to endanger humanity, particularly innocent women and children, the timeless teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on peace, equality, compassion, humanity and respect for all can serve as an enduring source of inspiration for promoting peace, human solidarity, mutual understanding and harmony among people and nations," the embassy stated in its post.

Echoing this universal call for harmony and compassion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier in the day greeted citizens on X on the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Parkash Purab, noting that his enduring philosophy continues to illuminate the path for humanity and inspire a society anchored in unity and collective welfare. "Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Parkash Purab. His timeless teachings continue to guide humanity. May his message inspire us to build a society rooted in kindness, togetherness and the welfare of all," he wrote.

Accompanying the post with a video message, PM Modi emphasised that the wisdom of the first Sikh Guru holds deep relevance not only across India but throughout the world. "Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal. The invaluable teachings of Guru Nanak Ji remain inspiring and relevant today, not just for India, but for the entire world," he stated.

Reflecting on the core values preached by the founder of Sikhism, the Prime Minister observed that Guru Nanak Dev Ji always envisioned the betterment of all humankind and steered society towards moral integrity and empathy. "They encourage us to embrace simplicity, harmony, and a spirit of dedication towards others. Guru Nanak Dev Ji always contemplated the well-being of all humanity. He guided society towards the path of truth, righteous action, service, compassion, and goodwill," the PM said.

PM Modi also lauded the global Sikh community for keeping these ideals alive through their everyday actions and selfless dedication to others, noting, "The lessons on the spirit of service and acts of service imparted by Guru Nanak Dev Ji are exemplified by our Sikh brothers and sisters across the globe." In a final note of tribute during his address, the Prime Minister paid solemn respect to the revered Guru, saying, "I bow my head in reverence to Guru Nanak Dev Ji."

Guru Nanak Jayanti, widely known as Gurpurab, is observed annually on the full moon day of the Kartik month, referred to as Kartik Purnima. The festival sees devotees come together for prayers, devotional singing and community service, with festivities continuing late into the night at gurdwaras across the country. Revered for championing honest living, selfless service and the unity of humankind, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's enduring philosophy of 'Sarbat da Bhala', signifying the welfare of all, continues to resonate deeply across diverse communities and societies. (ANI)