The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) says it conducted a large-scale overnight airstrike campaign on airfields in Tehran, striking 'dozens' of Iranian Air Force aircraft and helicopters, as well as key military infrastructure at several airports.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday said it carried out a large-scale overnight airstrike campaign targeting Iranian airfields in Tehran, claiming that the operation struck "dozens" of aircraft and key military infrastructure.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the IDF said, "In a Widespread Attack on Airfields in Tehran: IDF Strikes Dozens of Iranian Air Force Aircraft and Helicopters." בתקיפה נרחבת בשדות התעופה בטהרן: צה״ל תקף עשרות מטוסים ומסוקים של חיל האוויר האיראני חיל האוויר בהכוונה מודיעינית של אמ״ן ולמד״ן השלים במהלך הלילה, מטס תקיפה נרחב לפגיעה בחיל האוויר האיראני וחיל האוויר של משמרות המהפכה בשדות תעופה בטהרן. עשרות מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו… pic.twitter.com/PnHmSmRZva — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 6, 2026

Details of the Airstrike Campaign

The operation was conducted under the guidance of the IDF's Military Intelligence and the Intelligence Directorate.

The post added, "The Air Force, under the intelligence guidance of Military Intelligence and the Intelligence Directorate, completed overnight a broad airstrike campaign targeting the Iranian Air Force and the Revolutionary Guards Air Force at airfields in Tehran."

According to the X post, "Dozens of Air Force fighter jets struck a variety of aircraft, including planes and helicopters, as well as infrastructure used by the regime's armed forces for military purposes at three airfields around Tehran," including "Mehrabad" Airport and "Azemish" Airport.

Mehrabad Airport Identified as 'Central Hub'

The IDF further claimed that "'Mehrabad' Airport, which was struck multiple times during Operation 'Roaring Lion,' served the 'Quds Force' unit of the Revolutionary Guards and was a central hub for arming and funding the regime's terrorist proxies in the Middle East."

Calling the operation a significant blow, the Israeli military added, "The completed strikes further deepen the damage to the air capabilities of the Iranian terrorist regime."

Netanyahu Issues Stern Warning

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a strong warning to Israel's adversaries after the IDF said it had killed Major General Majid Khademi, head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organisation, along with a senior commander of the elite Quds Force's Unit 840, in strikes targeting Tehran.

In a post on X, Netanyahu praised the IDF's strikes and warned of severe consequences for those who seek to harm Israel or its citizens. He also warned against attempts to build what he described as an Iranian "axis of evil."

"Whoever acts to murder our citizens, whoever directs terror against the State of Israel, whoever builds the Iranian axis of evil - their blood is on their head. We are acting with strength and determination - we will reach everyone who seeks to harm us. We will continue with full force, on all fronts, until the threat is removed and all the war's objectives are achieved," the Israeli Prime Minister said.