Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sparked a global debate with a controversial statement, suggesting she would rather children smoke than use social media. Made during a discussion on online safety, the remark aimed to highlight digital dangers as Denmark considers stricter regulations.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has ignited a global debate after a resurfaced video showed her making a provocative comparison between children's social media use and smoking. The remarks, delivered during a discussion on online safety and child protection, quickly went viral and triggered strong reactions across social media platforms.

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Speaking about the risks young people face online, Frederiksen said, "If I had small kids today, I would rather have them smoking than allow them to stay on their own on social media. But I am acting prime minister, so I will not say that." She followed the statement by arguing that society continues to focus on traditional dangers while underestimating the growing risks posed by digital platforms. "There's something wrong with us... We still look into old threats, but there's a new one and it's much more present," she added.

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The controversial comments came amid Denmark's push for stricter digital regulations aimed at protecting children online. The government has been exploring measures that could ban social media use for children under 15 and require parental consent for younger teenagers. Frederiksen has previously argued that social media platforms have had a damaging impact on children's well-being and development.

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The internet, however, remains deeply divided over her remarks. Critics argued that comparing social media to smoking was excessive and potentially misleading. One user wrote, "That is absolutely absurd. Social media is a mix of good and bad... Smoking, on the other hand, is a destructive addiction. Much, much worse." Another commented, "Every time there is a problem in Europe, there is a 50/50 chance Denmark is there trying to make it worse."

Supporters, meanwhile, backed the broader message behind the statement. One social media user wrote, "Maybe the example wasn't good but she isn't wrong. Social media is really terrible for kids." Another simply remarked, "What a queen."

As criticism mounted, Frederiksen later clarified that she did not endorse smoking and said her intention was to draw attention to children's vulnerability online. She stressed that children should not be exposed to harmful content, grooming, blackmail or drug-related material on digital platforms, and called for stronger regulation to safeguard young users.

The viral controversy has once again highlighted a growing global conversation about the impact of social media on children, parental responsibility and the role governments should play in regulating digital spaces.

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