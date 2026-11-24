The Indian Coast Guard Ship Sujay is on a three-day visit to Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, to support a joint cycling expedition, provide pollution response training, and strengthen maritime security cooperation between the two nations.

ICGS Sujay Visits Trincomalee to Strengthen India-Sri Lanka Maritime

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 24 (ANI): Currently undertaking a three-day visit to Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sujay is set to ferry participants of the Joint International Cycling Expedition organised by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) of both nations, while also providing hands-on sessions to train Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG) personnel in operating pollution response equipment, the High Commission of India in Colombo announced on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the High Commission stated, "Indian Coast Guard Ship 'Sujay' arrived in Trincomalee on 23 November for a 3-day visit." Detailing the ship's engagements during the deployment, the High Commission noted, "The ship will ferry the participants of the Joint International Cycling Expedition by the National Cadet Corps of India and Sri Lanka, and also impart training for Sri Lanka Coast Guard personnel on the deployment of pollution response equipment."

As noted by the SLCG, this visit of the Offshore Patrol Vessel represents the third port call by an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) vessel to the island nation in the current year. Taking to X, the SLCG remarked, "The visit, marking the third ICG vessel visit this year, further strengthens maritime security cooperation and professional ties between ICG and SLCG."

As part of the ongoing visit, crew members from both maritime forces came together on Tuesday for a joint yoga session alongside a friendly volleyball game. Sharing an update on the interaction, the SLCG said, "Promoting camaraderie and friendship! Personnel of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard and Indian Coast Guard participated in a joint yoga session and a friendly volleyball match on 24 November 2026, strengthening bonds and fostering mutual understanding during the visit of ICGS Sujay."

This deployment follows the ninth High-Level Meeting convened by the ICG and the SLCG in Mirissa, Sri Lanka, earlier this month, where discussions centred on joint efforts in marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement.