On the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow 26, Air Marshal Balakrishnan Manikantan held talks with senior Singapore Armed Forces officials, BG Ho Kum Luen and BG Chan Ching Hao, and also paid homage at the Kranji War Memorial to WW2 soldiers.

IAF Official Meets Singaporean Counterparts

Air Marshal Balakrishnan Manikantan, AOC-in-C, CAC, on Saturday held talks with Brigadier-General (BG) Ho Kum Luen, Chief of Staff-Air Staff, Republic of Singapore Air Force, and BG Chan Ching Hao, Chief of Staff-Joint Staff, Singapore Armed Forces, at Changi Exhibition Centre on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow 26.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force stated, "On an official visit to Singapore, Air Marshal Balakrishnan Manikantan, AOC-in-C, CAC met Brigadier-General (BG) Ho Kum Luen, Chief of Staff- Air Staff, Republic of Singapore Air Force and BG Chan Ching Hao Chief of Staff - Joint Staff, Singapore Armed Forces at Changi Exhibition Centre on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow 26. During the visit, he interacted with H.E. Dr. Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to Singapore, and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team that is participating in the Airshow. In a solemn ceremony he laid a wreath at the Kranji War Memorial, to honour the fallen soldiers of WW 2."

Singapore Airshow 26 Highlights

The show is to be held from February 7 to 8, with aerobatic flying teams as they take to the skies with adrenaline-pumping stunts and manoeuvres with speed and precision. With the latest commercial and military aircraft on display, the mascots will be Leo and Leonette, and there will be a vibrant line-up of activities designed for the whole family.

Strengthening India-Singapore Defence Cooperation

India and Singapore, in a joint statement on September 4, 2025, adopted defence cooperation.

Encourage continued exchanges and engagement on defence and security cooperation at all levels, including regular meetings between the two Defence Ministers through the Defence Ministers' Dialogue and between senior Defence ministry officials through the Defence Policy Dialogue; * Continue military cooperation and exchanges through the joint conduct of army, naval, and air force exercises in various formats, it said.

Deepen defence technology cooperation in emerging areas such as Quantum Computing, AI, Automation and Unmanned Vessels. (ANI)