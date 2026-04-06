The Israeli Air Force announced it eliminated Majid Khotam-Khasini Khademi, the IRGC's intelligence head, in a strike in Tehran. Meanwhile, the IDF reported strikes on Hezbollah in Beirut and eliminating terrorists responsible for soldiers' deaths.

IAF Eliminates IRGC Intelligence Chief in Tehran

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) said on Monday that it eliminated the IRGC's intelligence head in overnight strikes in Iran. Sharing the details in a post on X, it said, "Guided by precise intelligence from Military Intelligence, the Air Force struck overnight in Tehran and eliminated Majid Khotam-Khasini Khademi - Head of the Intelligence Organisation of the Revolutionary Guards."

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As per the IAF, Khademi was one of the most central commanders of the Revolutionary Guards and had accumulated years of military and security experience. The post noted that he was appointed to his role following the elimination of Mohammad Khotami in Operation "With a Lion Cub." In the framework of his role, he acted to gather intelligence for compiling an intelligence picture for the regime's senior echelons during Operation "Roar of the Lion", the post said.

As per the IAF, Khademi was a key figure in the campaign. "The intelligence he gathered was used to advance and execute terrorist acts. In addition, Khademi acted to promote terrorist acts against the State of Israel and toward Jews around the world and took part in attempts to strike American targets, and was even tasked with monitoring Iranian citizens as part of suppressing internal protests in Iran", IAF said on X. It mentioned how Khademi's elimination joins dozens of commanders of the Iranian regime who have been eliminated throughout the operation. https://x.com/IAFsite/status/2041073347581087821?s=20

IDF Strikes Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon, Beirut

As the security situation develops in the region, the IDF also shared on Monday that it has begun to strike infrastructure of Hezbollah in Beirut. Meanwhile in another operational update from Lebanon, the IDF said that its infantry brigade-- Nahal Reconnaissance Unit fighters eliminated the terrorists responsible for the deaths of Captain Noam Madmoni, First Sergeant Ben Cohen, First Sergeant Maxim Antis, and First Sergeant Gilead Harel. As per the IDF, the terrorists were eliminated in close-quarters combat, and subsequently, through precise intelligence, it was confirmed that these were the same terrorists responsible for the fallen soldiers' deaths. https://x.com/idfonline/status/2041056740481917424?s=20

The IDF also shared that as part of the effort to strike at Hezbollah's infrastructures and strengthen the forward defence line, over the past few days, the Air Force identified and targeted in a focused manner launchers and weapons caches that were concealed within buildings and civilian infrastructures in several different areas in Lebanon. https://x.com/idfonline/status/2041034637846163623?s=20

Global Partners Urge De-escalation

With global partners coordinating on the developments in West Asia and the Gulf region, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares spoke to his Qatari counterpart Al Thani and the leaders underlined the necessity to preserve civilian and energy infrastructure and demanded de-escalation. https://x.com/jmalbares/status/2040804424596025514?s=20

Iran Conducts 'True Promise 4' Operation

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps carried out the 97th wave of Operation True Promise 4, targeting US-Israeli positions, state broadcaster Press TV said on Monday. (ANI)