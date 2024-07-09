Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hurricane Beryl swallows Texas: Dramatic drone videos capture homes ravaged, major flooding and more (WATCH)

    Hurricane Beryl struck Texas early Monday, leading to power outages for nearly 3 million homes and businesses, heavy rainfall, destruction and damage to structures, and tragically resulting in three fatalities.

    Hurricane Beryl swallows Texas: Dramatic drone videos capture homes ravaged, major flooding and more (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

    Hurricane Beryl struck Texas early Monday, leading to power outages for nearly 3 million homes and businesses, heavy rainfall, destruction and damage to structures, and tragically resulting in three fatalities. By Monday evening, it weakened to a tropical depression as confirmed by the National Hurricane Center. The storm, moving swiftly, posed continued threats as it headed eastward, potentially affecting several more states in the days ahead.

    Officials at both state and local levels in Texas cautioned that restoring power could be a lengthy process, estimating multiple days due to significant damage from Beryl, which struck as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm downed 10 transmission lines and brought down trees, leading to widespread power line disruptions.

    Beryl weakened first into a tropical storm and then further into a tropical depression, significantly less potent than the Category 5 hurricane that wreaked havoc across Mexico and the Caribbean the previous weekend. Despite its reduced intensity, the fast-moving storm's winds and rains remained formidable enough to topple hundreds of already weakened trees in saturated soil and leave numerous cars stranded on flooded roads.

    As it pushed further inland, Beryl posed a tornado threat, with the National Weather Service confirming tornado sightings in northeastern Louisiana via social media. Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington reported on Facebook that a woman tragically lost her life in the Benton area when a tree collapsed onto her home.

    “We’re not past any difficult conditions,” cautioned Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, currently serving as acting governor in Gov. Greg Abbott's absence. He emphasized that restoring power would be a process spanning multiple days.

    Houston suffered a severe impact, with CenterPoint Energy reporting over 2 million homes and businesses without power in and around the nation's fourth-largest city. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick noted that the company was mobilizing thousands of additional workers to expedite power restoration, prioritizing critical locations like nursing homes and assisted living centers.

    Tragically, two fatalities occurred when trees fell on homes, according to reports. The National Hurricane Center warned of ongoing threats from damaging winds and flash flooding as Beryl moved further inland. Mayor John Whitmire of Houston confirmed a third casualty: a civilian employee of the Houston Police Department who was trapped in floodwaters under a highway overpass.

    Here's a look at some of the drone videos, capturing the extent of damage, that have gone viral on X:

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia agrees to discharge Indian nationals from Army following PM Modi's intervention: Sources AJR

    Russia agrees to discharge Indian nationals from Army following PM Modi's intervention: Sources

    PM Modi, Russian President Putin to hold both private, extended talks on Tuesday: Kremlin snt

    PM Modi, Russian President Putin to hold both private, extended talks on Tuesday: Kremlin

    Indian tricolour lights up Moscow's Ostankino Tower as PM Modi visits Russia (WATCH) gcw

    Indian tricolour lights up Moscow's Ostankino Tower as PM Modi visits Russia (WATCH)

    Any Which Way They Can... 'Doomsday Weapons': Israel's Nuclear Triad AJR

    Any Which Way They Can... 'Doomsday Weapons': Israel's Nuclear Triad

    Modi in Moscow: Jubilant Indian diaspora, dancers dancing to Bollywood songs greet PM (WATCH) gcw

    Modi in Moscow: Jubilant Indian diaspora, dancers dancing to Bollywood songs greet PM (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Anant Radhika Wedding: Isha Ambani wears lehenga worth THIS for Haldi ATG

    Anant, Radhika Wedding: Isha Ambani wears lehenga worth THIS for Haldi

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 : VJ Andy comes in support of Armaan Malik, Kritika as gym video of Vishal, Lovekesh surfaces ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 : VJ Andy comes in support of Armaan Malik, Kritika as gym video of Vishal, Lovekesh surfaces

    Have a Goooood-night Fuming Djokovic slams 'disrespectful' Wimbledon crowd after victory over Rune (WATCH) snt

    'Have a Goooood-night': Fuming Djokovic slams 'disrespectful' Wimbledon crowd after victory over Rune (WATCH)

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 9 2024: Rate of 18K, 22K, 24K gold drops again anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 9: Rate of 18K, 22K, 24K gold drops again

    Bengaluru man finds broken iPhone near Silkboard junction read what happens next vkp

    Bengaluru man finds broken iPhone near Silkboard junction, posts on Reddit; here's what happened next

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon