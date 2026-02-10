Newly released documents reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s final financial plans. A trust signed two days before his 2019 death named Belarusian dentist Karyna Shuliak a principal beneficiary, slated to receive $100 million from his $600 million estate.

Newly unveiled documents from the United States Department of Justice have cast fresh light on the final months and financial plans of convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, detailing how a relatively obscure figure from Eastern Europe became one of the most significant beneficiaries of his estate.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At the center of this revelation is Karyna Shuliak, a 36-year-old Belarusian dentist who, according to court records and trust documents included in the latest batch of the Epstein files, was named as a principal beneficiary just days before Epstein’s death in August 2019.

The 32-page document, known as the “1953 Trust” and signed by Epstein two days prior to his suicide while in federal custody, outlines how the disgraced financier intended to distribute his estimated $600 million estate.

Under the terms of the trust, Shuliak was earmarked to receive $100 million, including a $50 million annuity, and a substantial portion of Epstein’s property holdings. This included residences and estates in the United States, although many have since been sold or are tied up in ongoing legal and probate proceedings.

Epstein’s trust was only made public as part of a dataset containing nearly three million pages of investigative records released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, an effort to provide broader visibility into how the convicted sex offender’s legal and financial affairs were managed following his 2019 arrest and death.

Shuliak, originally from Minsk, Belarus, reportedly met Epstein in the early 2010s when she was a young dental student. Court and media records indicate that Epstein not only maintained a close personal relationship with her for years, but also financially supported her dental education in the United States, including advanced training, and helped her establish a career as a dentist in the US.

Media reports confirm that Shuliak was among the last people to have contact with Epstein before his death, and documents suggest that they remained in regular communication even as the financier’s legal trauma intensified. Some records point to Epstein’s intention to marry Shuliak, evidenced by a near-33 carat diamond ring he gave her “in contemplation of marriage,” a detail noted in handwritten margins of the trust agreement.

In addition to naming Shuliak as a top beneficiary, the trust listed other individuals from Epstein’s inner circle. Darren Indyke, a longtime lawyer, was slated to receive $50 million, and Richard Kahn, his in-house accountant, was to get $25 million, with both serving as co-executors.

Other named beneficiaries included Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and convicted accomplice, and Epstein’s brother Mark Epstein, who were each assigned smaller monetary allocations in the trust records.

However, legal experts and estate representatives have underscored that none of these bequests are guaranteed until all outstanding claims and liabilities against Epstein’s estate are resolved, particularly the compensation claims from women who say they were abused by Epstein.

As of early 2026, the estate’s publicly available accounting shows remaining assets of roughly $120-$130 million, a figure sharply reduced by legal payouts, taxes, and settlement costs tied to civil proceedings.

The release of the trust documents has reignited debate about Epstein’s legacy and the future of his financial affairs, with many observers questioning how Shuliak’s role as a major beneficiary fits within broader efforts to ensure justice and restitution for survivors of Epstein’s crimes. As litigation continues and more details emerge, Shuliak’s position within the Epstein files remains a key point of global attention.