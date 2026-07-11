15 Indian tourists were killed after a tourist boat capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam. The country's Prime Minister has ordered an urgent probe into the tragedy and directed authorities to provide assistance to the victims and their families.

Vietnam's Prime Minister Le Minh Hun on Saturday issued an urgent directive to authorities at both the central and local levels to prioritise search and rescue operations, provide assistance to victims and their families, and investigate the cause of the tourist boat capsize near Phu Quoc Island that claimed the lives of 15 Indian tourists.

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Vietnam Responds to Tragedy

In a statement shared by the Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai on Facebook, the Vietnamese authorities expressed their deepest sympathies over the tragedy involving Indian nationals. "On behalf of the Vietnamese authorities, we wish to express our deepest sympathies regarding the recent capsizing of a tourist boat carrying Indian nationals in Phu Quoc. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," the statement said.

According to the Consulate, the Prime Minister directed authorities to mobilise all necessary medical resources and supplies to treat the injured, minimise further loss of life and property, and provide support and encouragement to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the accident.

The directive also called for a comprehensive assessment of the incident, asking authorities to identify shortcomings, determine both the direct and indirect causes of the accident, and implement corrective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Investigation and Accountability Mandated

The Prime Minister further ordered an urgent investigation into the tragedy and directed authorities to take strict legal action against any organisation or individual found responsible for violating regulations that may have contributed to the accident. "Urgently investigate and determine the cause of the accident, and strictly deal with--in accordance with the law--any organizations or individuals found to have violated regulations and caused this exceptionally serious accident," the statement read.

Consular Support for Families

In addition, Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to closely coordinate with the Embassy of India in Vietnam and other relevant agencies to facilitate consular assistance, ensure the protection of Indian citizens, and address all issues concerning the affected families.

Reaffirming Vietnam's commitment to assisting those impacted, the Consulate said the country would do everything possible to support the victims, uphold the highest safety standards for international tourists, and stand by the families of the Indian nationals during this difficult time.

Accident Details

Earlier on Saturday, a tourist speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Phu Quoc. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam later confirmed that all 15 people killed in the accident were Indian tourists. (ANI)