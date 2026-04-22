Haseena Baloch, a mother from Awaran, was allegedly forcibly disappeared from her Karachi home, sparking outrage. Activists claim this is part of a systematic trend by Pakistani forces to intimidate Baloch women, violating international law.

A troubling case from Pakistan has reignited concerns over enforced disappearances, particularly involving Baloch women, with activists calling it part of a growing and deliberate pattern. A woman identified as Haseena Baloch, originally from Awaran district in Balochistan, was allegedly taken from her residence in Karachi, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, Dr Sabiha Baloch, a prominent figure associated with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), stated that Haseena, a housewife and mother, was picked up during a late-night operation in Karachi's Naval area. Since then, her family has reportedly received no information about her location or condition.

Systematic Trend and Legal Violations

Dr Sabiha described the incident as part of a wider, systematic trend rather than an isolated occurrence. She further alleged that enforced disappearances of Baloch women are increasingly being used as a tool of intimidation, claiming the practice now reflects a "deliberate policy." Emphasising legal concerns, she noted that such acts violate international law, where enforced disappearances are recognised as crimes against humanity. Any statements obtained under secret detention, she argued, lack legal credibility and amount to coercion. She also accused authorities of deflecting criticism through coordinated propaganda efforts targeting activists.

Alarm Raised by Women's Forum

Echoing similar concerns, the Baloch Women Forum (BWF) expressed alarm over the incident, asserting that Haseena Baloch had been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces. The group highlighted the absence of due process and transparency, warning that such cases signal a dangerous escalation, particularly with women increasingly becoming targets, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post. The forum stated that these incidents leave families trapped in prolonged distress, grappling with uncertainty and a lack of accountability.

Demands for Release and Accountability

Both Dr Sabiha Baloch and the BWF have demanded immediate disclosure of Haseena Baloch's whereabouts and called for her unconditional release. They have also urged authorities to ensure adherence to legal norms, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)