Hard-hitting Scotland Yard review finds institutional racism; Sikh officer's beard cut, turban put in shoe box

The 'Baroness Casey Review' into the standards of behaviour and internal culture of the Metropolitan Police Service concludes that the force seems increasingly out of step with Londoners and has lost the public confidence in its abilities.

A new hard-hitting review of Scotland Yard released on Tuesday makes a finding of institutional racism, sexism and homophobia within Britain's largest police force after hearing of instances of a British Sikh officer's beard being cut and another's turban being put into a shoe box.

The key findings of the year-long independent investigation by Baroness Louise Casey expose how rape cases were dropped due to evidence being destroyed in a broken freezer, women officers were bullied and Muslim officers were targeted with bacon.

"We have found institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia in the Met," the review said.

"There have been a number of incidents where baptised (Sikh) officers are picked on. One officer had his beard cut because an officer thought it was funny. Another officer had his turban put into a shoe box because they thought it was funny. Unless we educate our officers then this will happen," it said.

The report found that Met Police officers investigating sexual offence cases have to contend with "over-stuffed, dilapidated or broken fridges and freezers containing evidence including the rape kits of victims".

One freezer broke down during last year's heatwave and "all of the evidence had to be destroyed because it could no longer be used, and that it meant that all those cases of alleged rape would be dropped."

"It is not our job as the public to keep ourselves safe from the police. It is the police's job to keep us safe as the public. Far too many Londoners have now lost faith in policing to do that. Many Londoners, particularly Black Londoners, never had it to begin with. I completely understand why they feel that way," Casey says in her foreword.

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the minister responsible for the country's police service, said it is clear that there have been serious failures of culture and leadership in the Met Police and a 'wholesale change' in the force's culture is required.

"There is much more to do and the task of rooting out unfit officers means that further unacceptable cases will come to light," she said.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the report sparks feelings of shame and anger, but it had also increased his resolve.

"This report needs to lead to meaningful change. If it only leads to pillory and blame of the exceptional majority of officers then only criminals will benefit," said Rowley.

"We need it to galvanise Londoners, the dedicated police majority and politicians to coalesce around reform and the renewal of policing by consent for the 21st century," he said.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who oversees the UK capital's police force, said the evidence of the review is extremely "damning".

"This review simply must be a turning point and I expect all the recommendations to be implemented quickly and in full," he said.

The recommendations include steps to clean up the force of unfit officers, have a new offer in place for women and children, build trust within the different communities in London and enforce new systems of oversight and accountability.

