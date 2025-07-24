Israeli President Isaac Herzog has launched a scathing attack on Hamas during his visit to the Gaza Strip, accusing the group of hijacking humanitarian aid, blocking a ceasefire, and holding both hostages and Gaza's civilian population in captivity.

"It is the terrorists of Hamas hijacking aid, and refusing to agree to a hostage release and ceasefire, who are kidnapping the civilian Gaza population and subjecting them to their tragic suffering," Herzog said on Wednesday after meeting Israeli commanders and soldiers stationed at the frontlines.

<br>Herzog said he received a detailed update on the situation inside Gaza and claimed that large volumes of aid were entering the Strip through efforts coordinated by Israel, the UN, and the EU, but alleged that Hamas was preventing proper distribution.</p><p>"Huge quantities of aid are flowing in - in conjunction with UN and EU efforts agreed by Israel. Hamas loots the aid and prevents its proper distribution," Herzog said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>He insisted that Israel remains committed to international humanitarian law. "Even in the midst of war, we are doing everything possible to help civilians in need - in keeping with international law, and our Israeli and Jewish values," he added.</p><p>The President urged global leaders to stop echoing what he described as "Hamas propaganda and lies" and to demand the immediate release of hostages.</p><p>"I urge leaders from around the world to look at the facts, to see the reality... and hold Hamas accountable for its crimes against both Israelis and Palestinians," Herzog said.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>During the visit, Herzog also met troops involved in Israel's ongoing military operations aimed at dismantling Hamas' underground network and retrieving hostages.</p><h2><strong>Israel Rejects Statements On Supply of Humanitarian Aid To Gaza</strong></h2><p>Israel also categorically rejected statements made by several international organisations on the supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza. In a statement, the Israeli foreign ministry accused these organisations of serving the propaganda of Hamas.</p><p>"These organisations are serving the propaganda of Hamas, using their numbers and justifying their horrors. Instead of challenging the terror organisation, they embrace it as their own," the ministry said.</p><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">𝗜𝘀𝗿𝗮𝗲𝗹 𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗿𝗲𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆’𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝘀𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗵𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗚𝗮𝘇𝗮:<br><br>These organizations are serving the propaganda of… <a href="https://t.co/7hM6Ol8whz">pic.twitter.com/7hM6Ol8whz</a></p><p>— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) <a href="https://twitter.com/IsraelMFA/status/1948010457333215545?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 23, 2025</a></p></blockquote><p> </p><p>Israel said such statements were harming ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire. "In this critical time of negotiations, they are echoing Hamas's propaganda and harming the chances for a ceasefire.</p><p>"According to the statement, nearly 4,500 trucks have entered Gaza carrying food, flour, and baby formula. Israel said over 700 aid trucks are currently inside Gaza but are waiting to be picked up by the UN.</p><p>"This bottleneck is the main obstacle to maintaining a consistent flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. For some, the obsession with attacking Israel is more important than helping the people of Gaza," the statement said.</p>