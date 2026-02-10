Hakodate, a city famed for its history and night views, demonstrates resilience by overcoming disasters and climate change. Initiatives include building fire-resistant infrastructure and innovating in fishing and winemaking to secure its future.

Hakodate has various modern history since Edo era. It grew up to charming city to shape up toughness and skill. It will overcome the problem of disaster and climate change. Hakodate city mayor Jun Oizumi explained about its charm. It consists of various multi layered elements.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"At the end of Edo era, Hakodate was opened to foreign countries as a leading trading port. Hakodate has fused culture attracting sightseers, especially night viewing has the fame of world top 3 night sceneries. But Hakodate was suffered big fire accident in 1879 and 1934, more than 2,000 citizens were sacrificed. But this tragedy provoked motivation to overcome disaster. To keep safety and prevent fire expansion, 55 meters vast road and green belt were constructed. Current climate brought serious change to fishing industry. Catching quantity of special marine products decreased. To overcome fishery crisis, cultivation of marine products is investigated. They are becoming Hakodate new specialty. Regarding tourism we prepared direct flight from oversee airport, and invited foreign cruise ships. These plans are proceeding successfully." Oizumi city mayor's confidence is certified by experts of each field.

Tackling Climate Change in the Marine Industry

Affected by climate change=global warming, marine environment has changed. Catching quantity of main marine products, squid and wild kombu decreased. To overcome these problems Hakodate city cooperated with Hokkaido University to cultivate wild kombu and king salmon. In this case co2 emitted from cultivation of fishery is absorbed by wild kombu. It contributes to carbon neutral. In 2025 100 king salmons were successfully landed.

Innovation in Fish Processing

Climate change made pay attention to wasted fish processing. Warm water bought increasing of Japanese sardine. Usually anchovy is made from different sardine. After investigation Hakodate anchovy was successfully produced by wasted sardines.

New Opportunities in Winemaking

Climate change invited French wine producer to Hakodate. Domaine de Montille launched wine production in 2016. In 2025 first wine made from Hakodate grapes was released.

Building Resilience Against Disasters

Hakodate city has tried to protect against disaster. Big fire accident in 1934, it burned one third of city, 2,000 citizens sacrificed. To recover it bold revival plan has started. Aiming prevent of fire expansion 55 meters vast road including green planting were set in 13 places. Buildings were reformed from wood made to concrete and iron reinforced one. Until then the hydrant to supply fire extinguish water was set underground .To make quick water supply it was set on the ground and prepare 3 spouts. Each hydrant painted yellow to find quickly.

Charm of Hakodate is certified by continuous effort of citizens. It realizes to preserve historical value and keep safety against disaster. This citizens effort will enable to overcome economical tensive situation affected by climate change.