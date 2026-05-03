The Indian Consulate in New York celebrated Gujarat and Maharashtra Day. Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra praised the diaspora's role in strengthening India-US ties. Suresh Prabhu and other personalities were honoured at the event.

The Consulate General of India in New York held celebrations on the occasion of Gujarat and Maharashtra Day. Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra praised the contributions of the diaspora as the living bridge, strengthening the bilateral ties between India and the US.

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In a post on X, the Consulate General said that Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu praised the role of the two States in India's growth and development. Sharing further details, the Consulate General noted that Ambassdor Kwatra honoured several personalities during the event. "Ambassador honored Suresh Prabhu, Hemant Marathe, Mayor West Windsor, Pulkit Desai, Mayor Parsippany -Troy Hills, Falu Shah- Grammy Award winner, Archana Joglekar - Actress, Pooja Jhaveri - Actress and Hardik Chauhan - Gujarati Folk Singer for their contributions in different fields", the post said.

It thanked the Gujarati Associations of North America, the Federation of Indian Associations and other community organisations for making the occasion a grand success.

Gujarat and Maharashtra Day celebrations @IndiainNewYork Ambassador @AmbVMKwatra praised contributions of Indian diaspora as a living bridge in strengthening India-US relations Former Union Minister Mr. Suresh Prabhu @sureshpprabhu praised the role of the two States in India’s… pic.twitter.com/5Wcyocmb6q — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) May 2, 2026

PM Modi Extends Greetings

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had greeted the people of Gujarat, asserting that the day is a celebration of the rich history, vibrant culture and remarkable spirit of Gujarat. "Warm greetings to the people of Gujarat on the special occasion of Gujarat Day. This day is a celebration of the rich history, vibrant culture and remarkable spirit of Gujarat. The state has made an outstanding contribution to India's progress. The dynamic and enterprising nature of the people is noteworthy. May Gujarat continue scaling new heights of progress in the coming times," said PM Modi on X.

He also extended greetings on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and lauded the state's rich cultural heritage and significant contributions to the nation's development. He highlighted Maharashtra's legacy in fields like literature, music, cinema, industry and education, and wished for the state's continued progress and the well-being of its people. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt greetings to all my brothers and sisters in Maharashtra on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Maharashtra has a long and glorious history of social awakening, rich cultural traditions, and leadership in diverse fields."

History of Gujarat and Maharashtra Day

May 1 is celebrated as the foundation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat, commemorating the establishment of the two states. Gujarat and Maharashtra were formed in 1960, following the division of the state of Bombay after the passage of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, which came into effect on May 1, 1960. (ANI)