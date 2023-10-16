Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gruesome discovery: Israeli forensic team unearths atrocities of unprecedented horror in kibbutz Be'er

    The Israeli forensic team, tasked with documenting the horrors of this tragedy, found themselves grappling with the emotional and psychological toll of witnessing such heinous crimes even as the war with Hamas rages on.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 9:46 PM IST

    In a shocking and deeply disturbing revelation, an Israeli forensic recovery team working at Kibbutz Be'eri has made a horrifying discovery amid the ongoing war with Hamas. They found that a staggering 80 percent of an estimated 280 bodies, including children, had been subjected to unspeakable acts of torture, mutilation, and violence. The scenes they encountered were nightmarish, as children and adults alike had been ruthlessly cut, raped, and brutally mutilated. In some instances, victims had been beheaded, a gruesome testament to the extreme brutality these individuals had endured.

    Also read: Amid war with Israel, Hamas operative's GoPro video captures rampage and ultimate death (WATCH)

    Perhaps one of the most chilling findings was the discovery of two piles of ten children each, bound together and burned to death. This level of cruelty and inhumanity transcends any previous comprehension of violence. It is a shocking reminder of the depths to which individuals can sink in times of conflict and crisis.

    Please note: Disturbing visuals below. Viewer discretion advised.

    The forensic team, tasked with documenting the horrors of this tragedy, found themselves grappling with the emotional and psychological toll of witnessing such heinous crimes. The world is left in shock and outrage at this revelation, and the international community is calling for a thorough investigation into these abhorrent acts even as the war with Hamas terrorists rages on in Gaza.

    These acts of violence not only defy the basic principles of humanity but also constitute potential war crimes and crimes against humanity. Such actions must be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible must be held accountable for their actions.

    The implications of this discovery extend far beyond a single incident; it serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for peace and resolution in conflict-stricken regions. The international community must take collective action to prevent such atrocities from happening in the future and to ensure that those responsible for these horrific acts are brought to justice.

    Also read: Surviving terror: Jonathan Diller's harrowing account of Nova Festival massacre by Hamas in Israel (WATCH)

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 9:46 PM IST
