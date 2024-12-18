GROUNDBREAKING! Russia develops its 1st mRNA-based cancer vaccine, set for free distribution in 2025 (WATCH)

Russia announces the launch of its groundbreaking mRNA-based cancer vaccine in 2025, integrating AI to revolutionize personalized cancer treatment.

GROUNDBREAKING Russia develops first mRNA-based cancer vaccine, set for free distribution in 2025 snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 11:05 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

In what experts are calling a landmark breakthrough, Russia has announced the development of its first mRNA-based cancer vaccine. The vaccine, which is expected to be launched and distributed to patients free of charge in early 2025, was developed by the Radiology Medical Research Center of the Russian Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

According to the Russian news agency TASS, the vaccine has demonstrated promising results in pre-clinical trials, showing the ability to suppress tumor growth and prevent metastases. Speaking to the media, Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya Center, emphasized the vaccine’s potential to transform cancer treatment.

"Russia has developed its own mRNA vaccine against cancer, it will be distributed to patients free of charge, General Director of the Radiology Medical Research Center of the Russian Ministry of Health Andrey Kaprin has told Radio Rossiya," Russian news agency TASS has reported.

"The vaccine’s pre-clinical trials had shown that it suppresses tumor development and potential metastases," Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier hinted at the breakthrough, stating that the country was on the verge of developing next-generation cancer vaccines and immunomodulatory drugs.

AI-powered personalization in cancer treatment

A significant leap in vaccine development is the integration of artificial intelligence. Gintsburg revealed that the use of advanced neural networks could dramatically speed up the creation of personalized cancer vaccines. While traditional methods require extensive time and computation, AI is expected to reduce this process to under an hour.

"Now it takes quite long to build [personalized vaccines] because computing how a vaccine, or customized mRNA, should look like uses matrix methods, in mathematical terms. We have involved the Ivannikov Institute which will rely on AI in doing this math, namely neural network computing where these procedures should take about half an hour to an hour," Russia’s vaccine chief said.

Role of vaccine in fighting cancer

Cancer vaccines work by harnessing the immune system to target and destroy cancer cells. Therapeutic vaccines aim to recognize specific antigens or proteins expressed by tumors, teaching the immune system to attack malignant cells. Preventive vaccines, like the widely used HPV vaccine, protect against viruses that can lead to cancer.

The new Russian vaccine joins a growing field of immunotherapy innovations, offering hope for patients by slowing tumor growth, preventing recurrence, and potentially eradicating early-stage cancers.

If successful, this breakthrough could redefine cancer management and set a precedent for personalized, AI-driven treatments in global healthcare.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Elon Musk rejects claim Starlink being used in Manipur, says satellite beams turned off over India; read post snt

Elon Musk rejects claim Starlink being used in Manipur, says satellite beams turned off over India; read post

If they tax us, we tax them': Donald Trump's BIG warning to India over tariffs gcw

'If they tax us, we tax them': Donald Trump's BIG warning to India over tariffs

Brian Thompson killing: Suspect Luigi Mangione charged with first-degree murder, faces 20 yrs to life in jail snt

Brian Thompson killing: Suspect Luigi Mangione charged with first-degree murder, faces 20 yrs to life in jail

Palestinians sue US State Department for violating decades-old human rights law by funding Israeli military snt

Palestinians sue US State Department for violating decades-old human rights law by funding Israeli military

'Madness must stop': Zelenskyy alleges Russian troops burning faces of dead North Korean soldiers (WATCH) shk

'Madness must stop': Zelenskyy alleges Russian troops burning faces of dead North Korean soldiers (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from International cricket after BGT vkp

BREAKING: Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from International cricket after BGT

Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actresses who dated younger men NTI

Priyanka to Katrina: 8 Bollywood actresses who dated younger men

Best CCTV Camera Deals on Amazon RBA

Best CCTV Camera Deals on Amazon

Is Keerthy Suresh quitting acting after marriage? Here's what we know RBA

Is Keerthy Suresh quitting acting after marriage? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra reacts as Vivian Dsena nominates him and Shilpa: 'Very small of you..' NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra reacts as Vivian Dsena nominates him and Shilpa: 'Very small of you..'

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon